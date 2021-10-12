Citrix and Google Cloud Team to Deliver Future of Hybrid Work

“Enterprises are no longer struggling with whether they should embrace remote work, but how quickly and efficiently they can do it,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. “Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we will help customers accelerate and embrace hybrid work models with new virtual desktop services on Google Cloud’s global and secure network.”

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) and Google Cloud are expanding their strategic partnership to deliver the future of hybrid work for enterprise customers. The companies today announced a new collaboration which will include Citrix launching a new Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering on Google Cloud. The service will leverage Citrix’s management plane and market-leading HDX protocol to enable seamless delivery of virtualized applications and desktops on Google Cloud. The expanded partnership will empower distributed and hybrid workers to securely access the tools and information they need to engage and be productive, wherever they happen to be.

Under the terms of an expanded agreement:

Citrix will become a preferred and strategic virtual desktop service partner of Google Cloud

Google will become a preferred and strategic cloud partner for Citrix

Citrix will build a foundation of their cloud services on Google Cloud, starting with a Citrix purpose-built management plane that will enable cloud hosted desktops to stream any application on any end point device.

“For teams to thrive in a distributed environment they need easy, fast, and secure access to applications and workspaces from virtually anywhere,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to partner with Citrix to help organizations support remote work in the long-term, with low-latency and trusted access to desktops and applications across all types of devices, endpoints, and work environments.”

This announcement builds upon years of close collaboration between Citrix and Google Cloud. And customers like Telecom Italia are ready to capitalize on it.

“Telecom Italia (TIM) is always keen to identify the most advanced solutions available on the market to further improve its services. It's clear that Google Cloud and Citrix each know how to leverage the others' technology,” said Mauro Maccagnani, Head of Digital Enterprise Solutions, Telecom Italia. “Citrix technology is effectively plug-and-play on Google Cloud, and you can set it up very easily.”

To learn more about the Citrix-Google partnership and the value it can deliver for your organization, click here.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

