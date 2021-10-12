checkAd

Citrix and Google Cloud Team to Deliver Future of Hybrid Work

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) and Google Cloud are expanding their strategic partnership to deliver the future of hybrid work for enterprise customers. The companies today announced a new collaboration which will include Citrix launching a new Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering on Google Cloud. The service will leverage Citrix’s management plane and market-leading HDX protocol to enable seamless delivery of virtualized applications and desktops on Google Cloud. The expanded partnership will empower distributed and hybrid workers to securely access the tools and information they need to engage and be productive, wherever they happen to be.

“Enterprises are no longer struggling with whether they should embrace remote work, but how quickly and efficiently they can do it,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. “Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we will help customers accelerate and embrace hybrid work models with new virtual desktop services on Google Cloud’s global and secure network.”

Under the terms of an expanded agreement:

  • Citrix will become a preferred and strategic virtual desktop service partner of Google Cloud
  • Google will become a preferred and strategic cloud partner for Citrix
  • Citrix will build a foundation of their cloud services on Google Cloud, starting with a Citrix purpose-built management plane that will enable cloud hosted desktops to stream any application on any end point device.

“For teams to thrive in a distributed environment they need easy, fast, and secure access to applications and workspaces from virtually anywhere,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to partner with Citrix to help organizations support remote work in the long-term, with low-latency and trusted access to desktops and applications across all types of devices, endpoints, and work environments.”

This announcement builds upon years of close collaboration between Citrix and Google Cloud. And customers like Telecom Italia are ready to capitalize on it.

“Telecom Italia (TIM) is always keen to identify the most advanced solutions available on the market to further improve its services. It's clear that Google Cloud and Citrix each know how to leverage the others' technology,” said Mauro Maccagnani, Head of Digital Enterprise Solutions, Telecom Italia. “Citrix technology is effectively plug-and-play on Google Cloud, and you can set it up very easily.”

To learn more about the Citrix-Google partnership and the value it can deliver for your organization, click here.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


