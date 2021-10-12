Whistle Studios Partners With WaV Sports and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company on Football-Themed Docuseries The Academy

“The Academy”, which is currently being filmed and intended to be released in early 2022, will offer sports fans a behind-the-scenes look into the training techniques, strength programs, and the mental toughness required of these participants as they fight to make their pro football dreams a reality. The companies are currently in discussions regarding a distribution partner. In addition to the docuseries, Whistle Studios will develop corresponding short-form videos from the NFL Alumni Academy that it will post on its social media platforms, which collectively reach more than 629 million people.

Team Whistle, the global sports and entertainment media company today announced a partnership with WaV Sports, a global sports marketing firm and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) to launch a football-themed docuseries, “The Academy”. “The Academy” will be a six-episode longform docuseries that will follow athletes participating in the second season of the NFL Alumni Academy, the first-ever in-season NFL player replacement and training program for aspiring NFL players at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

“Whistle Studios is focused on telling relatable and inspiring sports stories that show the triumph of the human spirit through struggle, perseverance, and growth,” said Mike Basone, Head of Unscripted at Whistle Studios. “The journey the athletes of the NFL Alumni Academy undergo to become NFL ready is arduous with moments of both conflict and elation. We are excited to be partnering with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company as well as WaV Sports to tell these important untold stories.”

“The popularity of series like Hard Knocks and Last Chance U has confirmed that people crave original content centered on the game of football,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. “We are seeking to replicate this playbook with ‘The Academy’ by allowing fans to see first-hand how hard these athletes train and how much they sacrifice in order to make it to the next level. We believe the program gives the talent currently participating in the program opportunities to have their own ‘Rudy moments,’ where through hard work and determination, they can achieve their dreams of playing in the NFL.”