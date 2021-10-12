Reinvent Technology Partners Y Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Aurora

RTPY shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting. The business combination, if approved by RTPY shareholders, is expected to close on November 3, 2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, RTPY will change its name to Aurora Innovation, Inc., and common stock and warrants of the combined company are expected to begin trading on November 4, 2021 on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “AUR” and “AUROW,” respectively.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (“RTPY”) (NASDAQ: RTPY), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to investing, announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“Extraordinary Meeting”) to vote on the approval of RTPY’s business combination with self-driving company Aurora will be held on November 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

To invest in Aurora, individuals can buy public shares of RTPY and hold them through the closing of the business combination, at which time their RTPY shares will automatically convert to common stock of the publicly listed Aurora on a 1:1 basis.

A definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to RTPY shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and accompanying documents in their entirety. Shareholders can also obtain free copies of the proxy statement and all relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by RTPY (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The documents filed by RTPY with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge at RTPY’s website at https://y.reinventtechnologypartners.com/investor-relations or by written request to: Reinvent Technology Partners Y, 215 Park Avenue, Floor 11, New York, NY 10003.

Shareholders of RTPY are encouraged to submit their vote as soon as possible to ensure they are represented at the Extraordinary Meeting. RTPY has engaged Morrow Sodali LLC ("Morrow Sodali") as its proxy solicitor in connection with the Extraordinary Meeting. Shareholders needing assistance in voting can contact Morrow Sodali by calling 800-662-5200, or banks and brokers can call collect at 203-658-9400, or by emailing RTPY.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.