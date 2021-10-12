Spero Therapeutics Appoints Kathleen Tregoning to its Board of Directors

Ms. Tregoning brings more than two decades of experience in biotechnology and public policy to Spero’s Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Kathleen Tregoning to its Board of Directors. Currently the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Cerevel Therapeutics, Ms. Tregoning has more than two decades of experience in biotechnology and public policy. She succeeds outgoing Director Jean-François Formela, M.D., who has stepped down from Spero’s Board as part of a planned transition, effective upon Ms. Tregoning’s appointment.



“Kathleen is an accomplished industry leader, and we are honored to welcome her to our Board,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “Her extensive executive experience and public policy expertise, along with her deep understanding of external engagement strategies and the global payer environment, will prove invaluable, as we prepare for tebipenem HBr’s anticipated launch and continue to advance other programs in our clinical pipeline. We look forward to benefiting from her experience and insights.”

“We would also like to extend our most sincere appreciation to Jean-François for his long-term contributions as a Director, during the last eight years of Spero’s journey,” continued Dr. Mahadevia. “He has helped to position Spero for sustained success as we approach our next stage of development.”

Prior to joining Cerevel Therapeutics, Ms. Tregoning served as Executive Vice President for External Affairs at Sanofi, where she led an integrated organization to develop external engagement strategies and optimize patient access to therapies. Prior to her time at Sanofi, Ms. Tregoning spent more than 10 years at Biogen, first as Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs and then as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. In the latter role, she was responsible for the development and execution of integrated corporate affairs strategies through effective deployment of communications, patient advocacy, public policy, and government affairs on a global basis. Earlier in her career, Ms. Tregoning was a professional staff member for multiple committees in the United States Congress, and also served as an assistant deputy mayor for policy & budget in the office of the Mayor of Los Angeles. Ms. Tregoning graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in International Relations and holds an M.A. in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.