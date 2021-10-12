Renavotio Announces Settlement and $2.2 million Investment in Market opportunity Partnership

Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”), an infrastructure investment company focused on opportunities, including personal protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries, today announced the Settlement and Release Agreement with our wholly-owned subsidiary, Renavotio Infratech, Inc., and other parties. As part of the settlement, Renvotio exchanged Series D Preferred shares issued at $2.2 million for a 50% ownership in Harrowdale Ltd., which entity was formed as a partnership (the “Partnership”) for the purpose of expanding our Personal Protection Equipment and other targeted market opportunities on a global basis. As part of the agreement, RIII has assigned its $1.2 million dollar Judgment against the supplier for the counterfeit masks; upon collection of that judgment, if ever, the proceeds from such judgment will be used to reduce debt and provide operating capital for the Partnership. The Parties to the Agreement mutually released one another from any and all claims, causes of actions, suits, obligations, debts, demands, liabilities, damages, costs, and expenses. The Partnership’s funding partner, Teybridge Capital Ltd, is initially providing a funding line of up to $4,200,000 loan to the Partnership. The funding lines are guaranteed by Renavotio and further guaranteed by our Chairman by a pledge of assets from Crescent Saints Holding, LLC, his family Limited Liability Company. Renavotio also retained the right to repurchase at Par Value, the Preferred shares issued up liquidation of the partnership and return said shares to its treasury.