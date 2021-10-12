

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.10.2021 / 14:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Clemens Last name(s): Jakopitsch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

windeln.de SE

b) LEI

391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000WNDL201

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.14 EUR 3479.50 EUR 2.20 EUR 214.50 EUR 2.16 EUR 2593.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.096 EUR 6287.98 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/07/2020; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

