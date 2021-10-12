checkAd

Twist Bioscience Appoints Steffen Hellmold as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Data Storage

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the appointment of Steffen Hellmold to the newly created position of senior vice president, business development, data storage.

“We have made significant technological advances in our DNA data storage division and are now focused on laying the foundation for commercialization of this disruptive and important storage solution. The addition of Steffen to the team will help to define our commercialization strategy and build important relationships as we move towards more accessible DNA data storage solutions,” commented Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Mr. Hellmold joins Twist from Western Digital where, as vice president of corporate strategic initiatives, he was responsible for identifying and leading disruptive innovation projects, with a focus on accessible and deep archive storage solutions.

Before joining Western Digital, Mr. Hellmold was vice president of marketing at Everspin Technologies. Prior positions include executive management roles at SandForce, Seagate Technology, Lexar Media, Samsung Semiconductor, Fujitsu and SMART Modular. He has been deeply engaged in various industry trade associations and standards organizations. He co-founded the DNA Data Storage Alliance as well as the USB Flash Drive Alliance. Mr. Hellmold holds an Economic Electrical Engineering degree (EEE) from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany.

“Twist has been at the forefront of leveraging DNA as a storage medium. I believe my background in identifying and developing solutions to address the growing need for long-term data storage will support the strategic business objectives of the DNA data storage division,” said Mr. Hellmold. “I’m excited to join Twist at this pivotal time with DNA data storage on the precipice of commercial availability.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

