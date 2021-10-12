checkAd

Splunk Invites Everyone to Turn Data Into Doing at .conf21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 14:01  |  12   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced it will host its 12th annual user conference, .conf21, from October 19-20, 2021. Returning in a free online format, attendees from across the globe can experience .conf21 to realize the power of their data. From learning the latest on Splunk products spanning Security and Observability to hearing from Splunk executives, customers and partners, .conf21 will arm attendees for the new era of cloud transformation. To attend .conf21, register here.

This year’s event is anticipated to have 20,000+ users, 60+ sponsors and 200+ technical breakout sessions with many featuring Splunk customers, bringing the Splunk ecosystem together to look beyond traditional data strategies. Additionally, with breakout sessions across seven content tracks, IT, Security and DevOps professionals will learn to turn data that the new digital world is creating into action.

“Once again, we have adapted .conf21 to deliver an exceptional experience, empowering organizations to harness their data to fuel digital transformation and succeed in today’s massively complex technology landscape,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “I can’t wait to celebrate alongside our customers, partners, Splunkers and broader community as we unveil innovations to help customers accelerate into the cloud and reach the business outcomes that matter most to them.”

At .conf21, leaders from across Splunk will take the virtual mainstage to reveal the latest product announcements, celebrate our customers’ success and share their unified vision for the future of Splunk. Streaming live on Tuesday, October 19, 9:00 a.m. PDT.

Both day one and day two live keynotes will be made available on demand on the Splunk .conf21 homepage.

.conf21 Customers, Partners, Sponsors and Special Guests Discuss Leveraging Data to Unlock Innovation

During breakout sessions, attendees will hear how Splunk partners and customers are overcoming challenges to turn data into doing. In addition, over 60 leading technology vendors and Splunk ecosystem partners will showcase demos of their latest technologies and integrations with Splunk. The full list of .conf21 sessions is available on the Splunk .conf21 website.

“Splunk has played a critical role in our digital transformation, helping us turn terabytes of data from each race weekend into actionable insights,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “We are leveraging data in both our on-track and off-track performance, because if we aren’t competitive off the track, we can’t be competitive on it. I’m excited to return to .conf for another year and tell the Splunk and McLaren Racing story.”

To keep things fun, .conf21 will also have surprise guest speakers and performances throughout the event, including actor Mark Hamill and Humans of New York’s Brandon Stanton.

.conf21 Connects Attendees Virtually and Offers One-on-One Time with Splunk Experts

.conf21 participants will have the opportunity to engage in various activations designed for a virtual environment, including:

  • Boss of Operations and Observability (BOO) and Boss of the Security Operations Center (BOTS) to compete individually or in teams to race the clock and pivot through realistic data simulations using Splunk Observability Cloud or Splunk Security Cloud.
  • Data Playground to enter a world where you explore all sorts of data-driven wonders with fellow .conf attendees.
  • Splunk App Showcase to meet with Splunk subject matter experts as they walk through Splunk demos across products, add-ons, solutions and verticals.
  • Ask the Experts to get one-on-one time with Splunk experts and SplunkTrust members for personalized help on any Splunk question, whether beginner or advanced.
  • Virtual Partner Booths to watch on-demand videos of demos, product highlights and more from Splunk's most strategic partners.

For more information on .conf21, visit the Splunk .conf21 website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Splunk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splunk Invites Everyone to Turn Data Into Doing at .conf21 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced it will host its 12th annual user conference, .conf21, from October 19-20, 2021. Returning in a free online format, attendees from across the globe can experience .conf21 to realize …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21Splunk Advances Future of Observability with OpenTelemetry Donations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
28.09.21DAX, Nasdaq, Crash, Hausse, Gier, Angst: Kurse machen Nachrichten!
Aktienlust | Analysen
24.09.21ETFs, Sixt, Splunk, Facebook, Lufthansa, Vale, Union Pacific, Activision, Alibaba Health, Baozun uvm.: Die zwei Beiden
Aktienlust | Analysen
21.09.21Splunk Ranks No. 1 in ITOA Market Share for Seventh Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21New Research: Organizations with Mature Data Practices Innovate Twice as Fast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten