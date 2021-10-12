Splunk Invites Everyone to Turn Data Into Doing at .conf21

This year’s event is anticipated to have 20,000+ users, 60+ sponsors and 200+ technical breakout sessions with many featuring Splunk customers, bringing the Splunk ecosystem together to look beyond traditional data strategies. Additionally, with breakout sessions across seven content tracks, IT, Security and DevOps professionals will learn to turn data that the new digital world is creating into action.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced it will host its 12th annual user conference, .conf21 , from October 19-20, 2021. Returning in a free online format, attendees from across the globe can experience .conf21 to realize the power of their data. From learning the latest on Splunk products spanning Security and Observability to hearing from Splunk executives, customers and partners, .conf21 will arm attendees for the new era of cloud transformation. To attend .conf21, register here .

“Once again, we have adapted .conf21 to deliver an exceptional experience, empowering organizations to harness their data to fuel digital transformation and succeed in today’s massively complex technology landscape,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “I can’t wait to celebrate alongside our customers, partners, Splunkers and broader community as we unveil innovations to help customers accelerate into the cloud and reach the business outcomes that matter most to them.”

At .conf21, leaders from across Splunk will take the virtual mainstage to reveal the latest product announcements, celebrate our customers’ success and share their unified vision for the future of Splunk. Streaming live on Tuesday, October 19, 9:00 a.m. PDT.

Both day one and day two live keynotes will be made available on demand on the Splunk .conf21 homepage.

.conf21 Customers, Partners, Sponsors and Special Guests Discuss Leveraging Data to Unlock Innovation

During breakout sessions, attendees will hear how Splunk partners and customers are overcoming challenges to turn data into doing. In addition, over 60 leading technology vendors and Splunk ecosystem partners will showcase demos of their latest technologies and integrations with Splunk. The full list of .conf21 sessions is available on the Splunk .conf21 website.

“Splunk has played a critical role in our digital transformation, helping us turn terabytes of data from each race weekend into actionable insights,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “We are leveraging data in both our on-track and off-track performance, because if we aren’t competitive off the track, we can’t be competitive on it. I’m excited to return to .conf for another year and tell the Splunk and McLaren Racing story.”

To keep things fun, .conf21 will also have surprise guest speakers and performances throughout the event, including actor Mark Hamill and Humans of New York’s Brandon Stanton.

.conf21 Connects Attendees Virtually and Offers One-on-One Time with Splunk Experts

.conf21 participants will have the opportunity to engage in various activations designed for a virtual environment, including:

Boss of Operations and Observability (BOO) and Boss of the Security Operations Center (BOTS) to compete individually or in teams to race the clock and pivot through realistic data simulations using Splunk Observability Cloud or Splunk Security Cloud.

to compete individually or in teams to race the clock and pivot through realistic data simulations using Splunk Observability Cloud or Splunk Security Cloud. Data Playground to enter a world where you explore all sorts of data-driven wonders with fellow .conf attendees.

to enter a world where you explore all sorts of data-driven wonders with fellow .conf attendees. Splunk App Showcase to meet with Splunk subject matter experts as they walk through Splunk demos across products, add-ons, solutions and verticals.

to meet with Splunk subject matter experts as they walk through Splunk demos across products, add-ons, solutions and verticals. Ask the Experts to get one-on-one time with Splunk experts and SplunkTrust members for personalized help on any Splunk question, whether beginner or advanced.

to get one-on-one time with Splunk experts and SplunkTrust members for personalized help on any Splunk question, whether beginner or advanced. Virtual Partner Booths to watch on-demand videos of demos, product highlights and more from Splunk's most strategic partners.

For more information on .conf21, visit the Splunk .conf21 website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

