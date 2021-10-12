checkAd

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Signs Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:11  |  14   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that the Company has become a signatory to the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization (“Call to Action”) alongside over 160 industry leaders across the maritime value chain.

The Call to Action, which was formed in September 2021 by a taskforce of the Getting To Zero Coalition, will be delivered in November 2021 to world governments ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (“COP26”) in Glasgow. The primary objective of the initiative is to fully achieve decarbonization of the international shipping industry by 2050.

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Decarbonizing the global shipping industry is of critical importance, and we are pleased to join the Call to Action together with key participants within the maritime sector. To meet this extremely important objective, we remain committed to working collaboratively to ensure zero emission technologies to be developed are safe and reliable in the future with a focus on developing global bunkering infrastructure that enables commercial viability for alternative fuels. We believe that immediate action is required on a global scale given the long useful lives of oceangoing vessels, as we take essential steps to make zero emission shipping a reality.”

As part of the Call to Action, the signatories call on world leaders to:

  • Commit to decarbonizing international shipping by 2050 by setting an unambiguous target to decarbonize international shipping by 2050 and delivering a clear, achievable, and equitable implementation plan to achieve this when adopting the IMO GHG Strategy in 2023.
  • Support industrial scale demonstration projects addressing vessels, port infrastructure, and fuel production to de-risk first movers and accelerate innovation starting now, for instance by setting clear decarbonization targets for domestic shipping and providing incentives and support to first movers and the broader deployment of zero emissions fuels and vessels.
  • Deliver policy measures that will make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030, including market-based measures that will support the commercial deployment of zero emission vessels and fuels in international shipping and make ordering zero emission vessels the default choice no later than 2030

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. As of October 12, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 13 Ultramax and 13 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,568,000 dwt and an average age of 10.2 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Signs Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that the Company has become a signatory to the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization (“Call to Action”) alongside over 160 industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...