NETGEAR Adds the World’s First Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System to the Orbi Family

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 14:27  |  20   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today introduced the next generation in smart home WiFi mesh systems. The Orbi Quad-band Mesh WiFi 6E System (RBKE960 Series) adds the newly available 6GHz WiFi band to deliver quad-band technology with faster Internet speeds to more devices simultaneously with less interference and wait time. The most powerful Orbi to date supports multi-Gigabit Internet throughout the home, improving WiFi performance for the growing number of devices in today’s homes while paving the way for new devices and experiences to come.

NETGEAR's Orbi Quad-band WiFi 6E mesh system available for pre-order now on NETGEAR.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

This past year pushed home networks to their limits. Average US household Internet speeds rose 30 percent and peak Internet traffic increased 38 percent over pre-pandemic levels. Activities necessitated by the pandemic such as remote work from home, virtual Zoom meets with friends and relatives, first-run movie streaming, online shopping, exercise, gaming, and ordering food are becoming the norm now and going forward. At the same time, Internet service providers are providing Gigabit plus Internet connections at scale, ranging from 1.2 to 2 Gigabits and even 10 Gigabits to homes. High-performance WiFi based on the latest 6E standard in the clear 6GHz band is the only means to harness such Internet speed at home to handle all these applications unimpeded.

New WiFi, New Orbi

The new Orbi Quad-Band WiFi 6E system builds on NETGEAR’s top-of-the-line Orbi Tri-Band WiFi 6 system (RBK853) by adding a fourth band for the newly available 6GHz WiFi. This new band provides the much-needed additional WiFi spectrum to handle multi-Gigabit WiFi speed on new smart phones and laptops, free of interference from other devices on the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. And the WiFi 6E ecosystem is poised for rapid growth. Many devices already support WiFi 6E such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, and Fold 3 mobile phones, Dell Latitude 5520 and Lenovo Thinkpad T14 laptops, Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and Intel WiFi 6E PCIe card, with more to come before Christmas.

