Perk Labs Launches National Franchise Program
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products, mobile payments, and …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products, mobile payments, and …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products, mobile payments, and digital gift cards, today announced plans to expand across Canada through franchising.
"As we launch our innovative franchise model, we are seeking entrepreneurial partners across Canada to be part of our mobile-first digital franchise system," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "Perk Hero offers a unique opportunity for franchise partners to own a leading-edge technology business and offer local businesses access to a powerful mobile payment and digital loyalty platform. With this offering we will be one of only a few franchise systems that offers franchisees the ability to earn recurring software as a service (SaaS) revenue. To our knowledge, we will be the first franchise system that enables franchisees to leverage the power of blockchain technology."
Perk Hero offers a unique community-driven franchise business at an attractive start-up price. Through Perk Hero, franchisees can offer restaurants, retail, and any small business with a bricks-and-mortar location, a solution that provides the convenience of mobile payment combined with a powerful digital loyalty program that empowers them to create, market, and measure real-time mobile offers and rewards to loyal customers. Each local business pays a modest monthly fee for access to tools such as order by QR, QR code payment, multiple payment methods including Alipay and BitPay, push notifications, digital loyalty, and the ability to reach new customers through the Perk Hero App and online marketplace.
Unlike brick & mortar franchises, as a Perk Hero digital franchise, owners do not have to take on significant overhead and can build a growing recurring software-as-a-service (SAAS) revenue stream in their local marketplace. Franchisees will have access to multiple price points and packages based on a business's needs and budget to help them create an ever-growing source of sustainable income. All franchisees have access to Perk Hero's online portal that provides powerful analytics, merchant management, promotional tools and support and training.
0 Kommentare