Perk Labs Launches National Franchise Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products, mobile payments, and digital gift cards, today announced plans to expand across Canada through franchising. "As we launch our innovative franchise model, we are seeking entrepreneurial partners across Canada to be part of our mobile-first digital franchise system," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "Perk Hero offers a unique opportunity for franchise partners to own a leading-edge technology business and offer local businesses access to a powerful mobile payment and digital loyalty platform. With this offering we will be one of only a few franchise systems that offers franchisees the ability to earn recurring software as a service (SaaS) revenue. To our knowledge, we will be the first franchise system that enables franchisees to leverage the power of blockchain technology."