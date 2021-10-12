Spooz Goes Green!

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") has formed Spooz Asset Management LLC ("SAM") (Florida), a wholly owned subsidiary. SAM has submitted its application to register with the National …

Spooz management has long debated whether revenues generated from the development and distribution of existing technologies can be enhanced by their application to other potential, unrelated revenue sources, or that developed technology should be relied upon alone as a means to a profitable end. We believe that strategic technological applications provide the Company with increased diversification as well as dramatically increasing the scope for potential revenues.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") has formed Spooz Asset Management LLC ("SAM") (Florida), a wholly owned subsidiary. SAM has submitted its application to register with the National Futures Association ("NFA") as a Commodity Pool Operator ("CPO"). SAM will facilitate implementation of the Company's expanded business model.

The Company's new business model will capture two additional significant and sustainable revenue streams: 1) The issuance and acquisition of carbon offset credits and sales of those credits into the cash and futures markets, and 2) the establishment or acquisition of a forestry management services company(s) maintaining forests of 5,000 - 200,000 acres or more. In order to take advantage of these revenue streams Spooz will actively participate in the green energy sector.

"We are very excited about the expansion to our business model as it enables us all to participate in worthwhile and socially beneficial projects. Few endeavors are more critically important than saving our planet's forests from irresponsible clear cutting and mismanagement and contributes to the positive climate related consequences," stated Paul Strickland, Spooz's CEO. "In addition, we have greatly enhanced the scope for significant revenues and profitability for our Company."

The global green energy market for carbon offset credits is growing rapidly. Fortune states, "The global carbon capture and sequestration market size was valued at $1.75 Billion in 2019 & is projected to reach $6.13 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 19.2% (for the) forecast period."

Competitors range from small forestry asset holders with a minimum of 2,000 acres to cooperatives comprised of groups of these same small forestry owners. Larger competitors/cash customers include, as an example, the oil companies that typically bundle carbon offset credits as coupons with fuel in order to sell carbon neutral jet fuel to the airlines.

The expected results of the enhancements to the Company's business model, together with our new strategic relationships, will provide Spooz shareholders with several important benefits; smaller investors will have the opportunity to participate in an investment that is normally reserved for super-accredited investors, ownership of commodity assets provides a hedge against inflation, and, our shareholders will become participants in the global green initiative to save and effectively manage our forests for future generations.

About Spooz, Inc.

The Spooz objective is to employ its developing technology to enhance the acquisition of significant commodity assets, entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. Spooz will utilize its developing technology to manage commodity assets through electronic access to the exchanges upon which actual, or highly correlated commodity futures contracts, are listed and traded. Spooz's technology provides automated algorithmic trading which management believes has the capacity to generate significant, reliable and sustainable revenue streams in other commercial sectors.

Contact Information

Contact: Paul Strickland

Telephone: 312-402-7737

Website: www.spooz.com (under construction)

Twitter: twitter.com/spoozinc

Facebook: facebook.com/spoozinc (new)

Email: pstrickland@spooz.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Spooz's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors' products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Spooz, its former Officers and Directors disclaim any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

