Real-World Data, Point-of-Care Testing Reshaping Healthcare, Detecting Diseases Sooner

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it seems almost unimaginable to wait days or weeks for results from a blood test, but that was the case only a few decades ago. Automated equipment, portable devices and medical innovation have underscored a healthcare evolution that allows for faster diagnoses and subsequent treatment to improve patient outcomes. Innovation remains at the heart of healthcare, keeping up with the times as doctors, patients and insurance companies now expect near-instant results that detect disease at earlier and earlier stages, sometimes even before symptoms present. Early detection and screening have been proven to save lives and billions of dollars, lending to the rise of point-of-care testing (POCT), a nascent industry seeing exciting potential. POCT is the wheelhouse for Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) (Profile), whose turnkey POCT-solution-branded HealthTab(TM) delivers real-time results, with the new technology currently being evaluated at leading pharmacies in Canada with North American expansion planned for the future. Harnessing the power of real-world data is an essential piece of the next generation of medical technology as companies such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Roche Holding AG ADR (OTCQX: RHHBY), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) look to remain stewards in helping people live longer, healthier lives.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market size is projected to reach an estimated $81.37 billion by 2028.

Avricore Health has started commercialization of HealthTab, a fully automated, turnkey point-of-care testing system capable of scanning for up to 23 key biomarkers related to chronic and infectious diseases.

Avricore has significant partners, including a pilot program running in Shopper's Drug Mart and an agreement to use Abbott's Afinion(TM) 2 and ID NOW(TM).

The Shopper's program has been expanded from 11 to 15 stores with an emphasis on care for diabetes, a disease that affects one in three Canadians.

