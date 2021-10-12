checkAd

Real-World Data, Point-of-Care Testing Reshaping Healthcare, Detecting Diseases Sooner

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it seems almost unimaginable to wait days or weeks for results from a blood test, but that was the case only a few decades ago. Automated equipment, portable devices and medical innovation have underscored a healthcare evolution that allows for faster diagnoses and subsequent treatment to improve patient outcomes. Innovation remains at the heart of healthcare, keeping up with the times as doctors, patients and insurance companies now expect near-instant results that detect disease at earlier and earlier stages, sometimes even before symptoms present. Early detection and screening have been proven to save lives and billions of dollars, lending to the rise of point-of-care testing (POCT), a nascent industry seeing exciting potential. POCT is the wheelhouse for Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) (Profile), whose turnkey POCT-solution-branded HealthTab(TM) delivers real-time results, with the new technology currently being evaluated at leading pharmacies in Canada with North American expansion planned for the future. Harnessing the power of real-world data is an essential piece of the next generation of medical technology as companies such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Roche Holding AG ADR (OTCQX: RHHBY), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) look to remain stewards in helping people live longer, healthier lives.

  • The global point-of-care diagnostics market size is projected to reach an estimated $81.37 billion by 2028.
  • Avricore Health has started commercialization of HealthTab, a fully automated, turnkey point-of-care testing system capable of scanning for up to 23 key biomarkers related to chronic and infectious diseases.
  • Avricore has significant partners, including a pilot program running in Shopper's Drug Mart and an agreement to use Abbott's Afinion(TM) 2 and ID NOW(TM).
  • The Shopper's program has been expanded from 11 to 15 stores with an emphasis on care for diabetes, a disease that affects one in three Canadians.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Avricore Health Inc. editorial.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Real-World Data, Point-of-Care Testing Reshaping Healthcare, Detecting Diseases Sooner NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today it seems almost unimaginable to wait days or weeks for results from a blood test, but that was the case only a few decades ago. Automated equipment, portable devices …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
Precision Agriculture Market to Reach $23.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Philippines Road Freight Market is expected to cross Php 200 Bn by 2024: Ken Research
Cuprum Coin: One of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world successfully launched
DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers
The Intento 2021 State of Machine Translation Report - Your Cheatsheet to the MT Landscape
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's ...
Apical Secures First Sustainability-Linked Loan Facilities of US$750 million
Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI