LiveRamp Launches Enhanced TV Platform With Support from Innovid, E.W. Scripps Company, Publica, Philo, Plex, Univision and Dish

The television industry is evolving quickly, propelled by the meteoric rise of streaming/connected TV (CTV) viewership, overall viewer fragmentation, and a call for more dynamic and accurate measurement solutions. LiveRamp is poised to help solve for each of these opportunities, delivering cloud-based, enterprise-grade SaaS that is neutral, interoperable, and secure, and rooted in identity. Now the entire ecosystem -- programmers, platforms, data providers, brands and agencies -- have a trusted, one-stop-shop to plan, target, quantify and analyze linear and streaming inventory side-by-side to achieve better business outcomes.

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced that it has added streaming inventory forecasting and data collaboration capabilities into its TV platform. With these additions, LiveRamp TV becomes the first and only end-to-end solution that enables media sellers and advertisers to collaborate, activate, and quantify media campaigns in a coordinated way across all TV inventory: linear, streaming, and digital video. Most importantly, the comprehensive TV platform is powered by RampID, LiveRamp’s world-class identity solution, ensuring every touchpoint is privacy-first, secure, sustainable and scalable.

Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer, LiveRamp TV commented, “Our customers and partners continue to ask us how they can get more out of their first-party data. They want to know how they can successfully collaborate, plan, activate and measure a blended campaign across the entire streaming and linear TV ecosystem and tie those campaign results to tangible business impact. They tell us they want to forecast and measure their campaigns using identity at scale, across channels, and in a manner that allows them to account for household-level reach and frequency that is accurate and goes beyond age and gender demographics. We now have an answer for them: an all-inclusive TV platform that addresses business-critical needs that have not been met to date and reflects where we’re headed as an industry.”

LiveRamp’s best-in-class identity solution powers its TV platform, which boasts the following core capabilities:

Collaborate 1 : Brands and media sellers are able to safely connect cross-screen data such as advertising impressions for advanced business applications, including closed-loop measurement and collaborative analytics. The platform enables data governance for all parties, and empowers many-to-many collaborations. By tapping into more data for new insights, partnerships like the Upfronts will be brought to the next level.

: Brands and media sellers are able to safely connect cross-screen data such as advertising impressions for advanced business applications, including closed-loop measurement and collaborative analytics. The platform enables data governance for all parties, and empowers many-to-many collaborations. By tapping into more data for new insights, partnerships like the Upfronts will be brought to the next level. Activate : Unlock and forecast custom cross-screen audiences, including CTV, as part of every media buy, whether purchased in the Upfronts or programmatically to achieve greater addressability.

: Unlock and forecast custom cross-screen audiences, including CTV, as part of every media buy, whether purchased in the Upfronts or programmatically to achieve greater addressability. Quantify: Measure cross-screen business outcomes like product sales, application installs, and web visits. For both buyers and sellers, this means every advertising dollar spent is accountable and addressable.

Key players across the industry expressed support and excitement about the enhanced platform: