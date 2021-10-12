DigitalBridge Announces Exchange with Holders of $44 Million of Exchangeable Notes

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”), today announced that DigitalBridge and DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC (the "Issuer") entered into a privately negotiated exchange agreement (the “Early Exchange Agreement”) with certain noteholders (the “Noteholders”) of the Issuer’s 5.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), pursuant to which the Noteholders have agreed to exchange approximately $44 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2025 Notes for shares of DigitalBridge’s class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”).

Under the terms of the Early Exchange Agreement, the original exchange ratio of 434.7826 shares per $1,000 of value has been adjusted to account for savings on future interest payments otherwise due to the Noteholders. For example, using the closing price of DigitalBridge Common Stock on October 11, 2021 of $6.69 (assuming a consistent price across the adjustment period described below), the exchange ratio would be 456.0831 shares per $1,000 of value, with the incremental 21 shares representing value for the incremental interest otherwise due to the Noteholders through 2025. In this example, the number of shares of Common Stock to be issued by DigitalBridge to the Noteholders would be approximately 20.1 million shares. The Early Exchange Agreement incorporates a reference price and an adjustment mechanism to capture fluctuations in the price of the Common Stock for the next five trading days, and DigitalBridge expects to complete the exchange on or around October 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. DigitalBridge has agreed to pay the Noteholders accrued but unpaid interest on the 2025 Notes in cash, which is $667,244 through the anticipated closing date.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement to exchange a portion of our 2025 Notes early,” said Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge. “This agreement not only improves DigitalBridge cash flows immediately, it represents a savings to our future cash payments due under the original terms of the 2025 Notes.”

The exchange of treasury shares of Common Stock for the 2025 Notes is being made pursuant to an exemption from registration provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to exchange the 2025 Notes or other securities of the Issuer for Common Stock or other securities of DigitalBridge or the Issuer. The foregoing description of the Early Exchange Agreement is not intended to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the complete text of the Early Exchange Agreement.