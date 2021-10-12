checkAd

Iteris Selected by City of Fremont for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $940,000 contract by the City of Fremont to provide a comprehensive smart mobility and safety solution as part of the Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor project, representing continued demand for Iteris’ advanced detection systems, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and services in northern California, a key geographic market.

Iteris Selected by City of Fremont for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

Under the terms of the contract, Iteris will upgrade key intersections and arterials along a 10-mile section of Fremont Boulevard with hybrid video and radar detection systems to support the city’s vision of using smart mobility technologies to “move traffic efficiently along the corridor at a safe speed, ensure safe pedestrian and bicycle movement, [and] improve management of the traffic signal [systems]”.

Fremont Boulevard is one of the city’s most well-traveled corridors and, as revealed in the 2015 Fremont Vision Zero Status Report and Action Plan, is a safety priority street, with 50% of the city’s fatalities occurring on segments of the corridor.

With Iteris’ Vantage Vector hybrid video and radar detection systems, the City of Fremont will be able to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, while saving money.

In addition to its ability to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians for rich data and insights on trends in traffic volumes and modes of transportation, the Vantage Vector system has high-precision radar sensing technology that enables dilemma zone and red-light running safety applications. Vantage Vector’s advanced dilemma zone and red-light running detection capabilities help to reduce the risks of rear-end and right-angle collisions by either extending a signal phase to give drivers more time to react or enabling an all-red phase, pausing traffic until the intersection is cleared.

