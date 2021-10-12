OriginClear to Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

OriginClear Inc . (OTC Pink: OCLN ), a leading corporation in the self-reliant water revolution that develops outsourced pay-per-gallon programs, has announced it will present at the 14 th annual Virtual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

OriginClear's VP Development Ken Berenger, co-inventor on the company's digital payment patent filed earlier this year, will introduce the mission of the company to disrupt the water industry and present its long history of innovation that identifies leading technologies to solve today’s toughest water treatment challenges. (Photo credit - OriginClear)

Vice President of Business Development Ken Berenger will introduce the mission of the Company to disrupt the water industry, during a 25-minute presentation on the last day of the convention at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The highly-anticipated and influential investor webinar is viewable live upon free registration or by replay at https://me21.mysequire.com/.

“We are thrilled to participate and present to the large community of analysts and investors, along with showcasing our advanced technologies to treat tough water problems around the world,” shares CEO Riggs Eckelberry. “We can’t wait to present our long history of innovation that identifies leading technologies to solve today’s toughest challenges.”

“Ken Berenger has been key to developing our new strategy and is co-inventor on the digital payments patent we filed earlier this year,” Riggs Eckelberry added. “He is uniquely qualified to present OriginClear to the country’s top investors.”

Event: OriginClear Inc. Presentation at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event

Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air, Los Angeles, CA (in-person) or Sequire Virtual Events Platform (virtual)

Register to watch the presentation here.

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 14th annual LD Micro Main Event will be held virtually (on the Sequire Virtual Events platform) and in-person (at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air) from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th, 2021. Company presentations will run from 6:00 AM PT-5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET-8:30 PM ET each day. The three-day virtual investor webinar also looks to feature around 150 companies presenting for 25 minutes each, bringing physical and virtual elements together in a unique experience. All virtual and in-person presentations will be available by replay following the conference. Further information regarding registration to listen virtually and attend in person can be found here.