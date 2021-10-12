checkAd

OriginClear to Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), a leading corporation in the self-reliant water revolution that develops outsourced pay-per-gallon programs, has announced it will present at the 14th annual Virtual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005493/en/

OriginClear's VP Development Ken Berenger, co-inventor on the company's digital payment patent filed earlier this year, will introduce the mission of the company to disrupt the water industry and present its long history of innovation that identifies leading technologies to solve today’s toughest water treatment challenges. (Photo credit - OriginClear)

OriginClear's VP Development Ken Berenger, co-inventor on the company's digital payment patent filed earlier this year, will introduce the mission of the company to disrupt the water industry and present its long history of innovation that identifies leading technologies to solve today’s toughest water treatment challenges. (Photo credit - OriginClear)

Vice President of Business Development Ken Berenger will introduce the mission of the Company to disrupt the water industry, during a 25-minute presentation on the last day of the convention at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The highly-anticipated and influential investor webinar is viewable live upon free registration or by replay at https://me21.mysequire.com/.

“We are thrilled to participate and present to the large community of analysts and investors, along with showcasing our advanced technologies to treat tough water problems around the world,” shares CEO Riggs Eckelberry. “We can’t wait to present our long history of innovation that identifies leading technologies to solve today’s toughest challenges.”

“Ken Berenger has been key to developing our new strategy and is co-inventor on the digital payments patent we filed earlier this year,” Riggs Eckelberry added. “He is uniquely qualified to present OriginClear to the country’s top investors.”

Event: OriginClear Inc. Presentation at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event
Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Location: Luxe Sunset Bel Air, Los Angeles, CA (in-person) or Sequire Virtual Events Platform (virtual)

Register to watch the presentation here.

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 14th annual LD Micro Main Event will be held virtually (on the Sequire Virtual Events platform) and in-person (at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air) from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th, 2021. Company presentations will run from 6:00 AM PT-5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET-8:30 PM ET each day. The three-day virtual investor webinar also looks to feature around 150 companies presenting for 25 minutes each, bringing physical and virtual elements together in a unique experience. All virtual and in-person presentations will be available by replay following the conference. Further information regarding registration to listen virtually and attend in person can be found here.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OriginClear to Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), a leading corporation in the self-reliant water revolution that develops outsourced pay-per-gallon programs, has announced it will present at the 14th annual Virtual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, October 14, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...