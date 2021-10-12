checkAd

Everbridge to Present at COP26 World Climate Summit on the Importance of Technology to De-risking Climate Change

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its partnership with the COP26 World Climate Summit to present on the contributions of national early public warning solutions and critical event management (CEM) technology to unlocking resilience as a climate adaptation measure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005646/en/

Everbridge to Present at COP26 World Climate Summit on the Importance of Technology to De-risking Climate Change (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge to Present at COP26 World Climate Summit on the Importance of Technology to De-risking Climate Change (Graphic: Business Wire)

The workshop, led by Everbridge’s Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda, will take place on November 8, 2021, from 11:30-12:30 (GMT) in Glasgow, at the World Climate Summit – The Investment COP, recognized as one of the most important official side events of COP26, the leading forum for business and investment-driven solutions to climate change.

Everbridge’s technology supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 and 17 by bridging the last mile of the Hydromet chain for public safety organizations, aiding the international organization’s efforts to ensure that ‘by 2025 all countries have the capability for effective, authoritative emergency alerting.’ Everbridge endorsed the collective efforts of the International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as part of the Call to Action on Emergency Alerting.

Dr. John Maeda and Chief Communications Officer Jessica Deckinger will showcase global examples of the critical advantages of software technology for minimizing loss and damage as organizations adapt to extreme climate events.

The workshop will delve into how data-driven indicators and software communications can unlock organizational resilience by helping to identify risk at a hyper-local level, warn people of extreme climate threats, and reduce loss and damage to governments and business. In line with the Hydromet Gap Report 2021 (from July 8, 2021), by The Alliance for Hydromet Development “the rapid advances in technology […] such as the next-generation smart hybrid public warning systems which combine cell broadcast and location-based SMS with situational awareness […] allow governments to give specific messages to target populations located in the area before, during, and after a disaster.”

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge to Present at COP26 World Climate Summit on the Importance of Technology to De-risking Climate Change Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its partnership with the COP26 World Climate Summit to present on the contributions of national early public warning solutions and critical event …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Everbridge Public Warning Leader Wins 2021 Stevie Award Honoring Female Executive of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Öffentliche Warnplattform von Everbridge erfolgreich in Australien in Betrieb genommen; offizieller Start des hochmodernen nationalen Bevölkerungswarnsystems der australischen Regierung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide, Representing Official Launch of the Australian Government’s Next-Generation National Population Alerting System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Countrywide Public Warning, AI for Public Safety, and Emergency Response at European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Highlighting a Re-Opening of Major Sporting Events, the Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 125th Running of the Boston Marathon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Everbridge meldet neuen Auftrag für sein öffentliches Warnsystem zur landesweiten Alarmierung in einem der bevölkerungsreichsten Länder der Europäischen Union
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Everbridge Announces New Public Warning Win to Provide Countrywide Alerting for One of The European Union’s Most Populous Countries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Takeda, dentsu und Finastra mit Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Auszeichnung im Rahmen des globalen Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification-Programms von Everbridge geehrt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Takeda, dentsu and Finastra Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leaders as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith Wins 2021 Globee CEO World Award as a Top Visionary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten