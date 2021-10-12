Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced its partnership with the COP26 World Climate Summit to present on the contributions of national early public warning solutions and critical event management (CEM) technology to unlocking resilience as a climate adaptation measure.

Everbridge to Present at COP26 World Climate Summit on the Importance of Technology to De-risking Climate Change (Graphic: Business Wire)

The workshop, led by Everbridge’s Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda, will take place on November 8, 2021, from 11:30-12:30 (GMT) in Glasgow, at the World Climate Summit – The Investment COP, recognized as one of the most important official side events of COP26, the leading forum for business and investment-driven solutions to climate change.

Everbridge’s technology supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 and 17 by bridging the last mile of the Hydromet chain for public safety organizations, aiding the international organization’s efforts to ensure that ‘by 2025 all countries have the capability for effective, authoritative emergency alerting.’ Everbridge endorsed the collective efforts of the International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as part of the Call to Action on Emergency Alerting.

Dr. John Maeda and Chief Communications Officer Jessica Deckinger will showcase global examples of the critical advantages of software technology for minimizing loss and damage as organizations adapt to extreme climate events.

The workshop will delve into how data-driven indicators and software communications can unlock organizational resilience by helping to identify risk at a hyper-local level, warn people of extreme climate threats, and reduce loss and damage to governments and business. In line with the Hydromet Gap Report 2021 (from July 8, 2021), by The Alliance for Hydromet Development “the rapid advances in technology […] such as the next-generation smart hybrid public warning systems which combine cell broadcast and location-based SMS with situational awareness […] allow governments to give specific messages to target populations located in the area before, during, and after a disaster.”