PlaySugarHouse Soft Launches Online Sportsbook With the Connecticut Lottery

Once the 750-player limit is reached, per Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection regulations, customers who pre-register at www.PlaySugarHouse.com will be added to a waiting list and notified as soon as the full launch is authorized, which is expected to occur as soon as October 19, 2021. Waitlisted customers will receive an extra free bet once their PlaySugarHouse accounts can be opened, on top of the $250 first deposit match bonus to which all new players are entitled.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, today announced the soft launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook in Connecticut. 750 customers across the state can register and place bets beginning today after 3:00pm ET at www.PlaySugarHouse.com and experience RSI’s award-winning sports betting platform, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“We are thrilled to begin the much-anticipated launch of the PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook with the Connecticut Lottery and bring our award-winning product to players in Connecticut,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “We are confident that with our huge volume of betting content, wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods, real-time cash-out approvals, and best-in-class customer service, Connecticut players will come to prefer PlaySugarHouse when wagering on their favorite sports.”

The PlaySugarHouse online sportsbook will offer bettors in Connecticut a wide array of betting options on professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, moneylines, props, futures, same game parlays, and more, all delivered through an engaging and easy-to-use website and app. RSI’s mobile sportsbook app was rated #3 out of 35 apps in the United States market this week by independent gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik.

PlaySugarHouse is the official sportsbook partner of the Connecticut Lottery. In addition to betting from their home computers and mobile devices, Connecticut players will soon be able to place bets in-person at one of 15 accessible PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks across the state, including at Bobby V’s locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks; Sports Haven in New Haven; and the Winners locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford, and Norwalk, subject to regulatory approvals.