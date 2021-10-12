EMCORE Introduces New SDC500 MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit for Commercial and Industrial Applications

ALHAMBRA, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, navigation, fiber optic communications, and sensing markets, announced today the introduction of its new SDC500 MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), incorporating EMCORE’s market-leading quartz technology and optimized for high-precision civil aerospace, commercial, industrial and marine applications. The SDC500 is non-ITAR controlled (ECCN 7A994) and available with no U.S. export license required for most end-users throughout the world.



The SDC500 is available in several performance-cost options ranging in accuracy from precision 1°/hr gyro and 1 mg accelerometer to 20°/hr gyro and 5 mg accelerometer bias over temperature, shock, and vibration environments. This enables customers to select the SDC500 version that meets their specific performance and budget requirements from near tactical grade to high-performance commercial/industrial grade.