EMCORE Introduces New SDC500 MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit for Commercial and Industrial Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

ALHAMBRA, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, navigation, fiber optic communications, and sensing markets, announced today the introduction of its new SDC500 MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), incorporating EMCORE’s market-leading quartz technology and optimized for high-precision civil aerospace, commercial, industrial and marine applications. The SDC500 is non-ITAR controlled (ECCN 7A994) and available with no U.S. export license required for most end-users throughout the world.

The SDC500 is available in several performance-cost options ranging in accuracy from precision 1°/hr gyro and 1 mg accelerometer to 20°/hr gyro and 5 mg accelerometer bias over temperature, shock, and vibration environments. This enables customers to select the SDC500 version that meets their specific performance and budget requirements from near tactical grade to high-performance commercial/industrial grade.

The performance capabilities of the SDC500 are based on the proven, dependable, and accurate quartz MEMS inertial sensor technology in EMCORE’s SDI500 tactical grade IMU. It is constructed with EMCORE’s latest generation gyros, accelerometers, and high-speed signal processing to achieve outstanding precision performance. The SDC500’s gyro design retains the sensitivity and linearity of quartz MEMS and greatly improves noise immunity. In addition, EMCORE’s quartz MEMS technology enables repeatable high-volume production of precisely machined sensor structures combined with the inherent large signal output and thermal stability of quartz material.

“The introduction of the SDC500 IMU expands and diversifies EMCORE’s IMU product portfolio further into high precision commercial-grade applications and affords customers the flexibility to precisely choose the performance-cost option they require,” commented David Wojciechowski, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development for EMCORE. “It is ideal for wide-ranging applications from general aviation and flight control to GPS-aided navigation, autonomous vehicles, aerial and marine geo-mapping, commercial pipeline inspection, mining and agriculture, robotics, and more,” added Mr. Wojciechowski.

