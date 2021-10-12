Mullen’s Tunica Plant Ready for Upcoming Assembly of EV Cargo Vans

BREA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, today announced its Tunica, Mississippi, Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) is now ready to begin assembly of Class 1 and Class 2 EV Cargo vans.

Mullen’s AMEC Facility in Tunica, Mississippi, will begin assembly of Mullen’s Class 1 and Class 2 EV Cargo Vans in late Q4 2021. Vehicle assembly, homologation and testing to begin, with goal to start fulfillment of existing fleet orders in Q2 2022.

The plant renovations included a full revamp of an automated skillet line with an overhead hanger section, allowing Mullen assembly technicians to work flawlessly as the vans are assembled moving down the line. There is ample room to produce and scale up to meet demand, and there have also been areas created for offline sub-assemblies, quality checks and road testing. The facility grounds allow for future additions to be added to keep up with growing customer demand for these types of electric vehicles.

“AMEC has been undergoing a much-needed overhaul to ready it for the start of production. Since March of this year, we have had workers preparing much of the 124,000-square-foot facility for production readiness,” said Trey Agner, director of operations at Mullen Automotive’s Tunica, Mississippi, manufacturing plant. “We have completed the modifications, retrofitting and plant readiness of the facility on time and on schedule.”

“It has been gratifying to see the hard work, agility and determination demonstrated on this project by the Mullen team in a very short amount of time,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The infrastructure, talent and close proximity to the freight capital of the world allows Mullen Automotive to be in the ideal position to be a top player in the EV automotive sector.”

Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van (CarGO) is based on a 120-inch wheelbase, 40-kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive and modular 210-cubic-foot cargo area. Vehicle range is estimated at 160 miles, with a max payload of 2,249 pounds. Mullen’s Class 2 EV van (ONE) is based on a 144-inch wheelbase, 78.8-kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive and modular 460-cubic-foot cargo area. Vehicle range is estimated at over 200 miles, with a max payload of 3,296 pounds. Both EV vans are built on similar skateboard platforms that allow for modular cargo areas that can be easily adapted to different client configuration requirements.