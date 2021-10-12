checkAd

Mullen’s Tunica Plant Ready for Upcoming Assembly of EV Cargo Vans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Mullen’s AMEC Facility in Tunica, Mississippi, will begin assembly of Mullen’s Class 1 and Class 2 EV Cargo Vans in late Q4 2021. Vehicle assembly, homologation and testing to begin, with goal to start fulfillment of existing fleet orders in Q2 2022.

BREA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire --  Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, today announced its Tunica, Mississippi, Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) is now ready to begin assembly of Class 1 and Class 2 EV Cargo vans. 

The plant renovations included a full revamp of an automated skillet line with an overhead hanger section, allowing Mullen assembly technicians to work flawlessly as the vans are assembled moving down the line. There is ample room to produce and scale up to meet demand, and there have also been areas created for offline sub-assemblies, quality checks and road testing. The facility grounds allow for future additions to be added to keep up with growing customer demand for these types of electric vehicles.

“AMEC has been undergoing a much-needed overhaul to ready it for the start of production. Since March of this year, we have had workers preparing much of the 124,000-square-foot facility for production readiness,” said Trey Agner, director of operations at Mullen Automotive’s Tunica, Mississippi, manufacturing plant. “We have completed the modifications, retrofitting and plant readiness of the facility on time and on schedule.” 

“It has been gratifying to see the hard work, agility and determination demonstrated on this project by the Mullen team in a very short amount of time,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The infrastructure, talent and close proximity to the freight capital of the world allows Mullen Automotive to be in the ideal position to be a top player in the EV automotive sector.”

Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van (CarGO) is based on a 120-inch wheelbase, 40-kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive and modular 210-cubic-foot cargo area. Vehicle range is estimated at 160 miles, with a max payload of 2,249 pounds. Mullen’s Class 2 EV van (ONE) is based on a 144-inch wheelbase, 78.8-kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive and modular 460-cubic-foot cargo area. Vehicle range is estimated at over 200 miles, with a max payload of 3,296 pounds. Both EV vans are built on similar skateboard platforms that allow for modular cargo areas that can be easily adapted to different client configuration requirements.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mullen’s Tunica Plant Ready for Upcoming Assembly of EV Cargo Vans Mullen’s AMEC Facility in Tunica, Mississippi, will begin assembly of Mullen’s Class 1 and Class 2 EV Cargo Vans in late Q4 2021. Vehicle assembly, homologation and testing to begin, with goal to start fulfillment of existing fleet orders in Q2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...