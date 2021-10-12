checkAd

Fluidigm Announces New Co-Marketing Program under Collaboration Agreement with Visiopharm, Offering AI-Based Image Analysis Software

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021   

Native Reading of Hyperion Imaging System Data Files on the Visiopharm Platform to Streamline Data Analysis for Researchers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a new co-marketing program to offer Visiopharm image analysis software for faster and more streamlined analysis of data acquired through Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC). The program is the latest phase of an ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

Visiopharm is a world leader in image analysis, with a mission to transform pathology through AI-based image analysis and workflow standardization, offering solutions for digital pathology.

New software developed in collaboration with Visiopharm will enable native reading of data files from the Hyperion Imaging System, which uses IMC technology, imported into Visiopharm analysis tools. The new software will be launched at the 2021 Fluidigm IMC Summit on October 21.

“As part of this latest milestone in our collaboration with Fluidigm, Visiopharm becomes the first company to provide third-party software that enables native reading of Imaging Mass Cytometry data files, with all metadata and imagery intact, eliminating the need for conversion to an intermediate format,” said Visiopharm CTO Johan Doré Hansen. “This simplifies the workflow, enabling faster analysis of cellular phenotypes and their interrelationships within the spatial context of the tissue microenvironment.

“With advanced capabilities for high-plex analysis and subsequent data mining, we believe Visiopharm is the partner of choice for the analysis of Imaging Mass Cytometry data files, and this enhancement will be yet another reason for researchers to choose IMC as the premier tool for uncovering meaningful new insights in health and disease.”

Globally, mass cytometry is utilized by 9 of the top 10 pharma companies. Mass cytometry technologies, including CyTOF, Imaging Mass Cytometry and Maxpar Direct, have been used in more than 160 National Clinical Trials.

“The translational and clinical research testing markets have come to rely upon the Hyperion Imaging System for imaging solutions for biomarker discovery and drug development,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “We are excited to partner with Visiopharm to further expand the ecosystem of Imaging Mass Cytometry data analysis tools, which provide valuable insights and advance health care decision making.”

