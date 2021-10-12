checkAd

Jones Soda Hires Experienced Agency Executive Bohb Blair as Chief Marketing Officer

New Position Created to Support Planned Business Expansion into Cannabis Beverages and Edibles

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, today announced the appointment of creative and marketing executive Bohb Blair to serve as the Company’s first chief marketing officer. The new position was created in anticipation of significantly expanded brand management and marketing oversight needs with the expected launch of a new cannabis-infused beverage and edibles division that was announced in July.

Blair’s 20+-year marketing background includes nine years with global media agency Starcom, where he spent the last five years as global chief experience officer with responsibility for directing brand, product and experience planning disciplines across 7,500 employees in 72 global markets. As creative lead for the agency, his guidance led to multiple awards for clients such as Pringles, Budweiser and Airbnb as well as top industry honors for Starcom itself.

Prior to joining Starcom, Blair held director-level positions at multiple creative agencies where he worked on both small and large brands including RJ Reynolds, L’Oreal, Pernod Ricard, Burger King, Abbott, BP and the Kimberly Clark portfolio of CPG products.

“When our Jones Cannabis division comes online, we will need an expanded team to drive our go-to-market-strategy, product development and marketing initiatives for both our new business and our legacy craft soda line,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “Bohb has extensive experience with brands of all sizes, the proven ability to make an impact on a limited budget, and an enthusiasm for helping us leverage our unique brand personality to achieve success in the cannabis space. He will be a great asset as we embark on this new strategy to grow the company.”

“I have known and loved Jones Soda products for years, and I would have been thrilled to work with them even before they entered the cannabis market because they are what every brand today aspires to be: authentic, social and community-driven,” Blair said. “Add the cannabis launch, and we get to interact with a whole new community, introduce the flavor and fun that’s missing from the sector now, and do it in a way that’s complementary to the existing Jones Soda persona. I’m all about building brand experiences to drive business, and getting in on the ground floor of the cannabis line is a great opportunity to do that for both product segments.”

Blair’s appointment is effective immediately.

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
JSDA@gatewayir.com

Media Relations Contact
Jim Capalbo
jim@jillschmidtpr.com





