SFLMaven eBay Online Store Surpasses 100k Positive Feedbacks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce that the Company has now surpassed the rare level of 100,000 positive feedbacks for its eBay store (see online store here). At the time of writing, positive feedbacks for its eBay store were at 100,019.

“In the high-end goods space, trust is everything,” remarked Joseph Ladin, SFLMaven CEO. “Crossing this threshold matters. There are real-world consequences in our industry to having a rock-solid reputation as an honest dealer of top-quality fine jewelry and luxury goods because every transaction is a real investment on the part of the customer, and this threshold provides a crucial comfort factor.”

The Company has been seeing growing sales over recent months, as announced in its September performance update, which showed a 32% sequential monthly growth in revenues. Management believes having a six-digit number of past positive feedbacks will further drive a willingness by interested customers to participate in its auction events and help to boost sales conversions from daily site traffic, which has been growing, with over 32 million web impressions and more than 340k page views last month alone.

SFLMaven also just recorded single-week sales of $227k over the past week. The Company looks forward to a larger sale this week, where over $250k in potential sales will be on the table for its Famous Thursday Night Auction on October 14.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive feedbacks since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

