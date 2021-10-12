checkAd

Ehave Hires Contract Research Organization To Conduct Ketamine Clinical Trial In Miami, Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Ehave one of the first companies to pioneer the collection of certain data points, as well as to seek to understand how ketamine can potentially resolve issues in the brain through a process called neuroplasticity

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has hired KGK Science Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) that is wholly-owned by KetamineOne Capital Limited (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), to develop the protocol and Informed Consent Form (“ICF”) to support its Institutional Review Board application. CROs are designed to reduce costs for companies developing new medicines and drugs in niche markets, and they aim to simplify entry into drug markets. Ehave has engaged the CRO for a ketamine clinical trial that will be conducted within its medical facilities located in Miami, Florida.

Ehave will be one of the first companies to collect certain data points and seek to understand how ketamine can potentially resolve issues in the brain through a process called neuroplasticity. The required protocol and ICF for the clinical trial are being developed in accordance with the guidelines of the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use. The CRO will provide a cover letter to support the clinical trial that is being planned to go through an alternate route to the more traditional Investigational New Drug application.

“The results and feedback from the Ketamine patients in our practice have so far exceeded my expectations. I believe that we are on the verge of curing, as opposed to simply treating, certain psychiatric maladies. We have clients who, after receiving eight ketamine IV treatments, are going on two years without a return of their depression, anxiety, PTSD and neuropathic pain. Through the upcoming clinical trial, Ehave’s goal is to produce objective evidence to support my belief,” stated Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, Chief Medical Officer of Ehave.

The purpose of the study will be to obtain objective data to support the belief that the proper dosing and administration of intravenous (“IV”) Ketamine treatments can result in neuroplasticity and sustainable relief from depression, with or without PTSD. Study patients are proposed to each receive four ketamine infusions. In association with the third party, the clinic operator is proposing that the ketamine-centered study will measure patients before, during, and after their IV Ketamine infusions.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave Hires Contract Research Organization To Conduct Ketamine Clinical Trial In Miami, Florida Ehave one of the first companies to pioneer the collection of certain data points, as well as to seek to understand how ketamine can potentially resolve issues in the brain through a process called neuroplasticityMIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...