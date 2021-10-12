Ehave Hires Contract Research Organization To Conduct Ketamine Clinical Trial In Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has hired KGK Science Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) that is wholly-owned by KetamineOne Capital Limited (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), to develop the protocol and Informed Consent Form (“ICF”) to support its Institutional Review Board application. CROs are designed to reduce costs for companies developing new medicines and drugs in niche markets, and they aim to simplify entry into drug markets. Ehave has engaged the CRO for a ketamine clinical trial that will be conducted within its medical facilities located in Miami, Florida.

Ehave will be one of the first companies to collect certain data points and seek to understand how ketamine can potentially resolve issues in the brain through a process called neuroplasticity. The required protocol and ICF for the clinical trial are being developed in accordance with the guidelines of the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use. The CRO will provide a cover letter to support the clinical trial that is being planned to go through an alternate route to the more traditional Investigational New Drug application.

“The results and feedback from the Ketamine patients in our practice have so far exceeded my expectations. I believe that we are on the verge of curing, as opposed to simply treating, certain psychiatric maladies. We have clients who, after receiving eight ketamine IV treatments, are going on two years without a return of their depression, anxiety, PTSD and neuropathic pain. Through the upcoming clinical trial, Ehave’s goal is to produce objective evidence to support my belief,” stated Dr. Jeffrey Kamlet, Chief Medical Officer of Ehave.

The purpose of the study will be to obtain objective data to support the belief that the proper dosing and administration of intravenous (“IV”) Ketamine treatments can result in neuroplasticity and sustainable relief from depression, with or without PTSD. Study patients are proposed to each receive four ketamine infusions. In association with the third party, the clinic operator is proposing that the ketamine-centered study will measure patients before, during, and after their IV Ketamine infusions.