First Wave BioPharma Announces Two Additions to Scientific Advisory Board

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced additions to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to reflect the expanded clinical development opportunities into COVID-19-related gastrointestinal infections, immune checkpoint-associated colitis (ICI-AC), and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) following its recent acquisition of First Wave Bio, Inc. (“First Wave Bio”).

Effective immediately, Anthony Opipari, M.D., Ph.D., a co-founder and the former Chief Medical Officer of First Wave Bio and Richard Marlink, M.D., Director of the Rutgers Global Health Institute, will join Michael Konstan, M.D., the Vice Dean for Translational Research and the Gertrude Lee Chandler Tucker Professor of Pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, as members of First Wave BioPharma’s SAB. In connection with these appointments, it is anticipated that two existing members of the SAB, Darwin L. Conwell, M.D. and Michael Wilschanski, M.D., will transition onto an adrulipase steering committee for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

The SAB will work with management to guide and support First Wave BioPharma, as it continues to advance its pipeline of clinical-stage programs built around two gut restricted GI technologies – niclosamide, a small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme biologic designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

“We are excited to have added prestigious scientific, medical and industry thought leaders to provide First Wave BioPharma with expert counsel as we advance our multiple pipeline programs,” said James Sapirstein, Chairman, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma. “Each member of our SAB brings his own unique expertise, be it research into treatment for cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory bowel diseases, or decades of work establishing large-scale AIDS and HIV antiviral research and treatment programs in the U.S. and Africa. This collection of keen minds, and their collective expertise, should serve us well in the months and years to come.”