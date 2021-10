Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Report

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 4, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, November 4, 2021.



A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (866) 682-6100 (toll-free) or (862) 298-0702 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month.