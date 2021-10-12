Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX - V: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that the Company that it has completed a soil geochemical sampling program to demonstrate the potential for on-strike extensions of the 2.47 million ounce Inferred Gold Resource (170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45g/t Au with a 0.30g/t Au cut-off) located on the Jethro Fault Zone at the Florin Project located in Mayo District, Yukon Territory, Canada.

i) WNW of the Inferred Resource Area, 310 samples were taken at 50m intervals along 100m- spaced, N-S striking grid lines, covering an overall area of 1.3km2;

ii) ESE of the Inferred Resource Area, 111 samples were taken at 50m intervals along 100m- spaced, N-S striking grid lines covering an overall area of 0.6km2.

These areas were selected as the zones most likely to show extensions of the Florin intrusion which will provide high probability targets for the drill campaign planned for the 2022 field season. Initial assay results are expected before the end of October, 2021.

George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold stated, “Along with the recently completed drill campaign, the team at Florin succeeded in sampling areas around the existing inferred resource. The two areas sampled straddle the expected on-strike extension of the existing inferred resource; and forthcoming assay results are expected to provide encouraging targeting criteria for planning drill collars for the 2022 field season.”

Dr. Stewart Jackson, P Geo, senior technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects), has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “LRDJF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds both an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.’s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake property. The Company also announced an Option and Joint Venture Agreement dated April 1, 2021, as amended, to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/