Albireo Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Jadeite Medicines for Bylvay (odevixibat) in Japan

– Albireo to receive upfront payment of $15M and up to $120M in milestones and double-digit royalties –

– Bylvay approved in U.S., EU and UK with global prescriptions already generated –

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Jadeite Medicines, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Bylvay (odevixibat) in Japan for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and biliary atresia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Albireo will receive an upfront payment of $15M and will be eligible to receive up to $120M in milestones as well as double-digit royalties. Jadeite Medicines, a biopharmaceutical platform company focused on developing global innovative pharmaceutical products for Japan, will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization of Bylvay in Japan, where there is significant market opportunity. Jadeite Medicines is backed by CBC Group (www.cbridgecap.com), who has partnered with the world’s top entrepreneurs and scientists and, leveraging its unique “investor-operator” approach, has empowered global leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyze innovations and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

“This agreement exemplifies Albireo’s commitment to providing global availability of Bylvay, particularly in areas like Japan where high prevalence translates to a sizable number of patients who currently have no approved treatment option. Jadeite Medicines entrepreneurial, biotech approach makes them the right type of partner to successfully commercialize Bylvay in Japan,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “The agreement allows for success of both companies, while strengthening Albireo’s financial position with the $15M payment added to our strong balance sheet.”