Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with The Kroger Co. for Packaged Mulch Products

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., has been awarded a 2022 mulch packaging contract renewal with The Kroger Company’s Louisville, Kentucky, division, continuing the Company’s current contract to supply and service 114 Kroger stores.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Kroger again in 2022 and look forward to assisting them with their year-over-year continued sales growth in the Louisville division’s mulch and soil program,” stated Paul Stolly, Mulch Manufacturing’s VP of sales and marketing. “Our recognized brand and quality products keep consumers coming back each year to purchase mulch and soil products from Kroger’s stores.”

About The Kroger Company

The Kroger Company was founded in 1983 and is the largest supermarket by revenue and the second-largest general retailer in the U.S., operating over 2,726 supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout 35 states. To learn more, please visit https://www.thekrogerco.com.

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (the “Company”) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large- and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. To learn more, please visit https://mulchmfg.com or feel free to visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

The Company plans to expand operations via organic growth and strategic acquisitions, leveraging combined synergies and economies of scale.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:
Anthony Raynor
CEO & Director
407.886.8733 Office

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





Disclaimer

