checkAd

Processa Pharmaceuticals Cleared by FDA to Proceed with Phase 2a Trial for the Treatment of Gastroparesis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

HANOVER, MD, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, announced today that they have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a Phase 2a clinical trial of PCS12852 in patients with moderate to severe gastroparesis, an unmet medical need condition for which patients need alternative, safer treatment options.

The only FDA-approved drug to treat gastroparesis is metoclopramide, a dopamine D2 receptor antagonist that has serious side effects and can only be used as a short-term treatment. PCS12852 is a novel, potent and highly selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist. Other 5-HT receptor agonists with less 5-HT4 selectivity have been shown to successfully treat gastrointestinal (GI) motility disorders such as chronic constipation, constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, and gastroparesis. However, these less selective 5-HT4 agonists, such as cisapride, have been either removed from the market or not approved for gastroparesis. The side effects associated with the off-target receptor binding (e.g., cardiovascular side effects) of these 5-HT4 agonists, especially the binding on 5-HT receptors other than 5-HT4, has limited their use in gastroparesis and other conditions. Given the off-target receptor binding of PCS12852 is minimal, no cardiovascular side effects have been associated with PCS12852 in non-clinical toxicology studies at concentrations as high as 1,000 times the maximum concentration observed in humans, making PCS12852 a potentially safe treatment option for gastroparesis and other GI motility disorders.

“This decision by the FDA is an important milestone in the clinical development program for PCS12852," said Dr. David Young, CEO and Chairman of Processa, "We have clinical data demonstrating that PCS12852 improves the gastric emptying rate in patients with functional constipation. Our IND will allow us to demonstrate that PCS12852 also improves the gastric emptying in gastroparesis patients, a market estimated to be as much as $1.6 Billion. We expect to ramp up our Phase 2a gastroparesis trial over the next few months and have our first patient dosed in Q1-2022.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Processa Pharmaceuticals Cleared by FDA to Proceed with Phase 2a Trial for the Treatment of Gastroparesis HANOVER, MD, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...