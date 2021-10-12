Processa Pharmaceuticals Cleared by FDA to Proceed with Phase 2a Trial for the Treatment of Gastroparesis

HANOVER, MD, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, announced today that they have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a Phase 2a clinical trial of PCS12852 in patients with moderate to severe gastroparesis, an unmet medical need condition for which patients need alternative, safer treatment options.



The only FDA-approved drug to treat gastroparesis is metoclopramide, a dopamine D2 receptor antagonist that has serious side effects and can only be used as a short-term treatment. PCS12852 is a novel, potent and highly selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist. Other 5-HT receptor agonists with less 5-HT4 selectivity have been shown to successfully treat gastrointestinal (GI) motility disorders such as chronic constipation, constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, and gastroparesis. However, these less selective 5-HT4 agonists, such as cisapride, have been either removed from the market or not approved for gastroparesis. The side effects associated with the off-target receptor binding (e.g., cardiovascular side effects) of these 5-HT4 agonists, especially the binding on 5-HT receptors other than 5-HT4, has limited their use in gastroparesis and other conditions. Given the off-target receptor binding of PCS12852 is minimal, no cardiovascular side effects have been associated with PCS12852 in non-clinical toxicology studies at concentrations as high as 1,000 times the maximum concentration observed in humans, making PCS12852 a potentially safe treatment option for gastroparesis and other GI motility disorders.

“This decision by the FDA is an important milestone in the clinical development program for PCS12852," said Dr. David Young, CEO and Chairman of Processa, "We have clinical data demonstrating that PCS12852 improves the gastric emptying rate in patients with functional constipation. Our IND will allow us to demonstrate that PCS12852 also improves the gastric emptying in gastroparesis patients, a market estimated to be as much as $1.6 Billion. We expect to ramp up our Phase 2a gastroparesis trial over the next few months and have our first patient dosed in Q1-2022.”