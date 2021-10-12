checkAd

Medolife Rx Reports 257% Increase in Efficacy of Ibuprofen Through Proprietary Polarization Method, Looks to Expand Into Other APIs

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today results from a study on its patented polarization methodology that compared the effectiveness of generic ibuprofen, a well-known pain relief drug that works by lowering inflammation by inhibiting the cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) enzyme's activity in the body, versus polarized ibuprofen in inhibition of COX-2 activity in humans. The results showed that polarized ibuprofen was 257% more effective in inhibiting COX-2, which is expressed in inflammation and pain in humans. The result further solidifies the potential applications of polarization on the healthcare industry as a whole, whereas the therapeutic efficacy of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) can be increased through the process, and dosage can be decreased, resulting in fewer side effects and potential damage to the liver.

The study took place at the Pasadena Bio Collaborative Incubator, using a COX-2 assay from Cayman Chemical Company. The assay provided a fluorescent base for screening human recombinant COX-2 and the study was performed with black flat bottom 96-well plates with results measured on Spectramax ID3 multi-mode microplate readers. The experiment looked at COX-2 inhibition when three different forms of ibuprofen were introduced: one non-polarized, one negative polarized, and one polarized. The results, as shown in Figure 1.1, showed an increase of COX-2 inhibition in the polarized sample when compared to the non-polarized sample, where the inhibition was 257.67% higher than the non-polarized sample of ibuprofen.

“Beyond everything else we are doing, at the core of our company’s value remains the potential for the use of the polarization technology across the healthcare spectrum,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Through this test we validated yet again how well polarization works in increasing the efficacy of APIs. A 257% increase in efficacy is truly a scientific breakthrough for the medical community. While ibuprofen is seemingly harmless on the body at low doses, it has led to stomach bleeding and other serious side effects with continued use. This is the case with many major pharmaceutical drugs. Some of the world’s most effective medicines can cause significant side effects and damage to the internal body. If we were able to introduce polarization to some of these, we could decrease the dose necessary to achieve the desired effect, in turn reducing this potential damage and associated side effects. This could apply to drugs such as chemotherapy, which is well-known for its adverse side effects, yet is used in a large percentage of cancer treatments. We are looking to partner with large pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer, among others who produce chemotherapy drugs, in order to introduce them to polarization. Through our process we could increase the efficacy of chemo while reducing the dose required, alleviating the side effects of that drug for thousands if not millions of patients. The applications for this technology are truly endless and we’ve proven once again that it works with almost any API.”

