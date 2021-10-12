checkAd

Resonant Customers Exceed Shipment Milestone of 100 Million RF Filters Designed with WaveX Software and Proprietary IP Library

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:31  |  17   |   |   

Unit Volumes Accelerate to Over 21 Million RF Filters Shipped in Q3 2021; Represents Year-Over-Year Growth of Over 433%

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that its customers have cumulatively surpassed the milestone of shipping 100 million RF filters designed with the Company’s proprietary WaveX technology.

Resonant’s customers shipped over 47 million RF filters year-to-date, and a total of 21 million RF filters in the third quarter of 2021 alone, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 433% and a sequential increase of approximately 23%. The RF filters cover a total of eleven cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS bands across a combination of tier-1 and tier-2 customers. Designed using low-cost processes, such as those used for surface acoustic wave (SAW) or temperature-compensated SAW (TC-SAW) technologies and competing with the top bulk acoustic wave (BAW) manufacturers for sockets at the world’s largest OEM’s, Resonant’s customers delivered RF filters for use in mobile handset, infrastructure, asset tracking (GPS), and automotive applications.

“Exceeding the 100 million milestone for RF filters cumulatively shipped by our customers is a testament to the effectiveness of our foundry partner model, the depth of our proprietary IP, and the effectiveness of our WaveX software platform in helping IDMs meet the heightened demand for innovative, cost-effective filter solutions,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “This acceleration of unit shipment volumes is a key indicator of progress with our strategy to revolutionize the RF filter supply chain with solutions that innately and reliably meet the complex requirements of next-generation, ultra-fast networks. Once designs have been locked in, our licensees have shown they can ramp quickly to mass production. As we continue to further penetrate this multi-billion-dollar opportunity, this proven model gives us confidence that we have a strong foundation to facilitate the high-volume manufacture of our best-in-class XBAR filters with our strategic partner—the largest RF filter manufacturer in the world.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resonant Customers Exceed Shipment Milestone of 100 Million RF Filters Designed with WaveX Software and Proprietary IP Library Unit Volumes Accelerate to Over 21 Million RF Filters Shipped in Q3 2021; Represents Year-Over-Year Growth of Over 433%AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...