Resonant Customers Exceed Shipment Milestone of 100 Million RF Filters Designed with WaveX Software and Proprietary IP Library

Unit Volumes Accelerate to Over 21 Million RF Filters Shipped in Q3 2021; Represents Year-Over-Year Growth of Over 433%

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that its customers have cumulatively surpassed the milestone of shipping 100 million RF filters designed with the Company’s proprietary WaveX technology.



Resonant’s customers shipped over 47 million RF filters year-to-date, and a total of 21 million RF filters in the third quarter of 2021 alone, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 433% and a sequential increase of approximately 23%. The RF filters cover a total of eleven cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS bands across a combination of tier-1 and tier-2 customers. Designed using low-cost processes, such as those used for surface acoustic wave (SAW) or temperature-compensated SAW (TC-SAW) technologies and competing with the top bulk acoustic wave (BAW) manufacturers for sockets at the world’s largest OEM’s, Resonant’s customers delivered RF filters for use in mobile handset, infrastructure, asset tracking (GPS), and automotive applications.

“Exceeding the 100 million milestone for RF filters cumulatively shipped by our customers is a testament to the effectiveness of our foundry partner model, the depth of our proprietary IP, and the effectiveness of our WaveX software platform in helping IDMs meet the heightened demand for innovative, cost-effective filter solutions,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “This acceleration of unit shipment volumes is a key indicator of progress with our strategy to revolutionize the RF filter supply chain with solutions that innately and reliably meet the complex requirements of next-generation, ultra-fast networks. Once designs have been locked in, our licensees have shown they can ramp quickly to mass production. As we continue to further penetrate this multi-billion-dollar opportunity, this proven model gives us confidence that we have a strong foundation to facilitate the high-volume manufacture of our best-in-class XBAR filters with our strategic partner—the largest RF filter manufacturer in the world.”