Safe-T Group Ltd. Expects to Report Record Third Quarter 2021 Revenues Reflecting ~125% Growth Compared to the Third Quarter of 2020

Company Estimates Third Quarter Revenue in Excess of $3.2 Million Driven by Strong Consumer and Enterprise Privacy Product Demand

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today provided revenue guidance for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Based upon a preliminary, unaudited review, Safe-T Group now expects to report revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to be in excess of $3.2 million, an increase of over 125% compared to $1.4 million reported during the third quarter of 2020. On a preliminary basis, the Company’s revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, are expected to be in excess of $6.3 million compared to $3.6 million reported in the equivalent period of 2020. The preliminary results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, include the initial revenue contribution from the Company’s recent acquisition of CyberKick Ltd., which was completed on July 4, 2021.

Safe-T expects to release the fully reviewed financial statements on or before November 30, 2021.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group, said, “We continue to leverage our growth strategy, focused on the unique potential of our business segments, where our investments in new and innovative technologies are now translating to robust growth. Based on the business trends we are seeing, we intend to maintain our focus and resources on high-margin products and services that will support and further establish our position in the market and allow us to take advantage of the opportunities ahead and generate ongoing value for the company and our shareholders.”

The above information includes the initial revenue contribution from the Company’s recent acquisition of CyberKick Ltd., which was completed on July 4, 2021, and reflects preliminary estimates with respect to certain results of the Company for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, based on currently available information. The Company is providing revenue estimates herein, rather than specific amounts, primarily because the financial closing process and review are not yet complete and, as a result, the Company’s final results upon completion of its closing process and review may vary from these preliminary estimates.

