Paya Strengthens Executive Team with Experienced Vertical Software and Integrated Payments Leaders

Michele Shepard Joins as Chief Commercial Officer and Balaji Devarasetty Joins as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced the addition of Michele Shepard as Chief Commercial Officer and Balaji Devarasetty as Chief Technology Officer. With these leadership appointments, Paya continues to strengthen its position within integrated payments and enhance its go-to market strategy and solutions suite.



“The addition of Michele Shepard and Balaji Devarasetty to our executive team positions Paya to drive continued growth through accelerated innovation and expanded distribution of our leading, enterprise-grade integrated payments platform,” said Jeff Hack, Paya CEO. “The ability to attract this caliber of talent speaks to the momentum of our business and the enhanced brand visibility Paya has created since becoming a public company almost a year ago and will serve us well as we focus on expanding our leadership position within attractive end markets. Both Michele and Balaji have a proven track record of developing high performing talent and cultures, delivering exceptional results for both customers and shareholders,” Hack concluded.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Michele Shepard will focus on developing and executing forward-thinking customer engagement strategies across sales, marketing, and customer success. Michele’s previous experience includes leading high-performing sales, marketing, and business development teams, as well as developing and implementing successful go-to-market strategies at high growth vertical software companies Insurity and Vertafore. Michele also served as a senior sales leader at Gartner, focusing on tailoring sales to targeted vertical end markets.

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Balaji Devarasetty will oversee product and platform development to support Paya’s growth trajectory. Most recently, Balaji was Head of Technology at Bakkt, a leading digital asset platform. Balaji’s previous experience includes leading high-growth financial technology and integrated payments teams and he served as the Chief Technology Officer for Integrated Payments at Vantiv.

Darrell Winfield, Paya’s Chief Information Officer, continues in his role, focusing on Paya’s long-term innovation agenda and product roadmap. Additionally, Darrell will take responsibility for further developing relationships with key clients and prospects across Paya’s verticals.