checkAd

Paya Strengthens Executive Team with Experienced Vertical Software and Integrated Payments Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Michele Shepard Joins as Chief Commercial Officer and Balaji Devarasetty Joins as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced the addition of Michele Shepard as Chief Commercial Officer and Balaji Devarasetty as Chief Technology Officer. With these leadership appointments, Paya continues to strengthen its position within integrated payments and enhance its go-to market strategy and solutions suite.

“The addition of Michele Shepard and Balaji Devarasetty to our executive team positions Paya to drive continued growth through accelerated innovation and expanded distribution of our leading, enterprise-grade integrated payments platform,” said Jeff Hack, Paya CEO. “The ability to attract this caliber of talent speaks to the momentum of our business and the enhanced brand visibility Paya has created since becoming a public company almost a year ago and will serve us well as we focus on expanding our leadership position within attractive end markets. Both Michele and Balaji have a proven track record of developing high performing talent and cultures, delivering exceptional results for both customers and shareholders,” Hack concluded.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Michele Shepard will focus on developing and executing forward-thinking customer engagement strategies across sales, marketing, and customer success. Michele’s previous experience includes leading high-performing sales, marketing, and business development teams, as well as developing and implementing successful go-to-market strategies at high growth vertical software companies Insurity and Vertafore. Michele also served as a senior sales leader at Gartner, focusing on tailoring sales to targeted vertical end markets.

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Balaji Devarasetty will oversee product and platform development to support Paya’s growth trajectory. Most recently, Balaji was Head of Technology at Bakkt, a leading digital asset platform. Balaji’s previous experience includes leading high-growth financial technology and integrated payments teams and he served as the Chief Technology Officer for Integrated Payments at Vantiv.

Darrell Winfield, Paya’s Chief Information Officer, continues in his role, focusing on Paya’s long-term innovation agenda and product roadmap. Additionally, Darrell will take responsibility for further developing relationships with key clients and prospects across Paya’s verticals.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paya Strengthens Executive Team with Experienced Vertical Software and Integrated Payments Leaders Michele Shepard Joins as Chief Commercial Officer and Balaji Devarasetty Joins as Chief Technology OfficerATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...