GSI Technology to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on October 28, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's second quarter financial results and its current outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S. or 1-201-493-6780 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 13724053. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.