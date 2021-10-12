checkAd

VoltH2 Receives Permits for First Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Plant in Benelux Region

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:VIHD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that VoltH2, a Europe-based developer of green hydrogen production infrastructure projects that is 15.9% owned by the Company, has received building and environmental permits for the construction of the first large-scale green hydrogen plant in the Benelux Region.

Strategically located in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen within an industrial cluster, the site has proximity to existing high voltage power and gas infrastructure as well as large renewable power producing assets for the supply of green electrons. The 25 MW green hydrogen plant will be able to produce up to 3,500 tons of green hydrogen per year and will be scalable to 100 MW or 14,000 tons. The facility is to be built adjacent to a connection point enabling direct access to the future European Hydrogen Backbone which is the dedicated hydrogen infrastructure traversing Europe.

Additionally, VoltH2 is in the advanced stage of permitting for a second green hydrogen plant in Terneuzen in joint development with Virya Energy. This site will also have an initial capacity of 3,500 tons of hydrogen per year and will be scalable to 75 MW or 10,500 tons. VoltH2 is also actively developing additional sites in Belgium, France, and Germany. VoltH2 has commissioned the leading engineering firm of Sweco to design the initial green hydrogen plants in Vlissingen and Terneuzen, which will feature dedicated hydrogen storage and access to multimodal transport systems to support distribution.

Jo-Annes de Bat, Provincial Executive of Zeeland commented: “The VoltH2 projects for two hydrogen electrolysers in Vlissingen and Terneuzen is a good example of how we want to lead the way with green hydrogen in the province of Zeeland. This is an excellent initiative that shows how we can bring the sustainability of industry and transport in combination with the large supply of sustainable electricity in the province which is a big step forward in the short term.”

About Vision Hydrogen:

Vision Hydrogen Corporation is focused on hydrogen production for transportation and power requirements, with a goal of contributing to a clean-energy environment. Our commitment is to provide the highest-quality hydrogen production, storage and distribution services for the hydrogen economy supply chain, serving residential, commercial and government sectors.

Contact:

Vision Hydrogen Corporation/Investor Relations
95 Christopher Columbus Drive, 16th Floor
Jersey City, NJ 07302
551-298-3600 USA
www.visionh2.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VoltH2 Receives Permits for First Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Plant in Benelux Region JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:VIHD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that VoltH2, a Europe-based developer of green hydrogen production infrastructure projects that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...