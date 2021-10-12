checkAd

Feel Foods Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Vegan Cheese Company “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 13th, 2021, it has completed its arm’s length acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company Corp. (“Black Sheep”), a British Columbia-based vegan cheese company, pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated September 8, 2021 (the “Agreement”) among the Company, Black Sheep and the shareholders of Black Sheep.

Founded in 2017, Black Sheep’s products are currently produced at the company’s Okanagan research and development (R&D) commercial kitchen which has a total annual capacity of over 130,000 cheese units. Black Sheep is currently offered at over 40 grocery stores and close to 30 food services locations throughout British Columbia. The company, with its R&D commercial kitchen and previous investments in cold storage, will begin scaling production in anticipation of expanded distribution on the west coast of the United States, East of British Columbia in Canada, as well as the launch of it’s ecommerce site.

Furthermore, the company welcomes the founders of Black Sheep Vegan Cheezes, Jenna and James Johnson, to the Feel Foods Family to hold the positions of VP R&D – Plant-Based Dairy and VP, Sales and Operations – Plant-Based Dairy, respectively.

We encourage Feel Foods Investors, Stakeholders and Followers to begin following Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze to find out when it is available in a store near you.

Feel Foods CEO David Greenway states: “Closing the acquisition of Black Sheep is yet another exciting milestone event as we continue to grow the Feel Foods plant-based family of companies. We look forward to working closely with Black Sheep and its founding team to expand distribution and develop excellent new plant-based products. We are on a mission to transform plant-based food, with no compromises on taste or quality while reducing global environmental impact. Together, by shifting our collective approach to food, we can improve the health of our World, the lives of animals, and preserve valuable resources for generations to come.”

