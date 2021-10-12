checkAd

Cemtrex Provides Corporate Update on Business Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today provided a corporate update on its business operations, financials and industry outlook.

Cemtrex is a diversified holding company with operating brands that now include:

  • Vicon Industries Inc. - Creating the best video surveillance solutions for commercial, industrial, and government applications.
  • SmartDesk - State of the art, fully integrated, intelligent workstations for modern workflows.
  • CXR - Realizing the potential of VR/AR by offering development services, building in-house VR/AR first brands, and investing in best-in-class companies and brands.
    • CXR Inc. - Creating VR / AR solutions for third party brands like Richemont, Modelo and more.
    • Bravo Strong VR – VR Gaming Studio working to develop action and adventure facets of the spatial computing metaverse
    • Virtual Driver Interactive - Training solutions for novice drivers.
  • Advanced Industrial Services – Single source, premier industrial contracting firm.
  • Goodtech (formerly CemtrexLabs) - Full-stack, creative technology lab specializing in enterprise, web, and mobile development, user experience design and innovative engineering services.

“Throughout the second half of CY 2021 we have continued to see demand improvement as the economy has reopened and businesses are returning to pre-pandemic operations,” said Saagar Govil, Cemtrex CEO. “In response we are investing in sales and marketing staff across the board to grow our business and increased R&D spend to drive innovation. We expect these investments to drive top line growth over the next two to three years. Additionally, we continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities for strategic growth. Operationally we are advancing our product development and pipelines across all our brands."

“This year we made substantial progress in our product roadmap by releasing a brand new NDAA compliant state-of-the-art camera line, a new high end sever line, as well as some exciting products like our 360-degree multisensor camera and thermal kiosk camera. Vicon will be launching a proprietary AI based analytics solution next year as well as major improvements to its core software platform Valerus. We remain positive on our outlook for Vicon as the Security Technology market continues to improve and with on-going investment into the product roadmap and business we expect ongoing momentum with our internationally recognized brand."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cemtrex Provides Corporate Update on Business Operations Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...