Logiq Partners with Semcasting to Bridge Offline Consumer Activity into Real-Time Digital Marketing

Commonly referred to as data onboarding, Semcasting’s solution will allow LDM clients to easily take their offline customer data, including in-store receipts or home addresses, and translate it into targetable data for online marketing.

Semcasting oversees a vast consumer data repository of over 235 million people in the U.S. that spans over 400 million devices such as ConnectedTV’s, smart phones, tablets and PC’s, as well as home and business networks. This benefits LDM’s clients due to the ability to identify new targetable prospects, qualify leads, and monitor the performance of their online marketing campaigns.

Semcasting became a pioneer in this space by way of their Audience Designer technology. It provides marketers the ability to leverage Semcasting’s vast consumer data repository to build an ID graph, which is a holistic definition of a consumer and facilitates the construction of an online campaign within minutes.

The technology also utilizes a proprietary Smart Zone machine learning technology to support the construction of an ID graph. By matching IP addresses across devices and hashed emails to a number of consumer-identifiable digital delivery points such as households, businesses and other devices, a full ID graph can be formed. The average match rates for the Semcasting Smart Zone ID graph is 86% and has been shown to improve campaign performance by 20 to 40%. This new approach to matching also comes at a time when the limitations around the use of third-party cookies is taking hold.

“As data regulation and media platforms implement restrictions on the use of third-party cookies for audience targeting, the value and demand for our cookie-free graph technology has only increased,” stated Ray Kingman, CEO of Semcasting. “Our partnership with Logiq is based on an aligned vision for digital marketing where advertisers can protect the privacy of their first-party data assets and still be able to personalize their advertising to reach those consumers.”