Predictmedix Launches Next-Generation Corporate Website

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the official launch of its next-generation, revamped corporate website www.predictmedix.com, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for both prospective customers and investors.

The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich - best showcasing the Company's AI technologies for health and safety in workplaces and healthcare. It offers a clean, modern design integrated with helpful information and custom landing pages for marketing to customers considering the Company's proprietary Safe Entry Station rapid screening solution. The website also features an updated investor relations section including press releases, the current share price, regulatory filings and more.

"Our new website will give Predictmedix an enhanced online marketing presence that highlights our AI-powered products for corporate customers and investors," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix. "With a focus on automated rapid screening for COVID-19 in offices, manufacturing, warehouses, seniors' facilities and at large events, the website better demonstrates our wide array of solutions to generate new sales leads.

"The investor relations pages provide our shareholders and prospective investors with current, easily accessible information about our operations, business strategy, stock profile and more, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enhance transparency and shareholder communications. The Company has made substantial operational achievements in recent months, including significant progress in securing tier-1 deployments of our Safe Entry Stations with clients around the world, and a refreshed website will help us to continue to elevate our profile."

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) is a leading provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

