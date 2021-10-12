CO2 GRO Inc. Awarded a Financial Contribution from Canada's CanExport Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4O21) is pleased to announce that GROW has been successful in receiving funding from the Government of Canada, Trade Commissioner …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4O21) is pleased to announce that GROW has been successful in receiving funding from the Government of Canada, Trade Commissioner Service CanExport-SME program, to expand and diversify their international business scope.

The ongoing CanExport Program is a financial contribution mechanism for early stage Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for international business development activities. The program focuses on export marketing activities of existing products and services in foreign markets. It is delivered by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) Global Affairs Canada, in partnership with the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances commented, "We are delighted to have been chosen by the CanExport Program in competition with numerous other Canadian SMEs. This further validates our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology's global market potential, which represents over 600 billion square feet of protected agriculture. We have been working with various Trade Commissioners around the world and will continue to do so as a core strategic initiative of our international expansion plans. We are thankful to the Trade Commissioner Service for not only their award of this financial contribution, but also their support in helping us enter global markets."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video . To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.