checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Awarded a Financial Contribution from Canada's CanExport Program

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4O21) is pleased to announce that GROW has been successful in receiving funding from the Government of Canada, Trade Commissioner …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4O21) is pleased to announce that GROW has been successful in receiving funding from the Government of Canada, Trade Commissioner Service CanExport-SME program, to expand and diversify their international business scope.

Foto: Accesswire

The ongoing CanExport Program is a financial contribution mechanism for early stage Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for international business development activities. The program focuses on export marketing activities of existing products and services in foreign markets. It is delivered by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) Global Affairs Canada, in partnership with the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances commented, "We are delighted to have been chosen by the CanExport Program in competition with numerous other Canadian SMEs. This further validates our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology's global market potential, which represents over 600 billion square feet of protected agriculture. We have been working with various Trade Commissioners around the world and will continue to do so as a core strategic initiative of our international expansion plans. We are thankful to the Trade Commissioner Service for not only their award of this financial contribution, but also their support in helping us enter global markets."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)
GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

Seite 1 von 3
CO2 Gro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. Awarded a Financial Contribution from Canada's CanExport Program TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4O21) is pleased to announce that GROW has been successful in receiving funding from the Government of Canada, Trade Commissioner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Tego Cyber Inc. To Present At Upcoming LD Micro Main Event (XIV) On October 14th
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a US$30,000 Sale to an Arizona Greenhouse Grower
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Review of its Participation at the 10th Annual Japan Plant Factory Association Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Review of the GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC Annual Congress 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at California Based TreeSource Citrus Nursery
Accesswire | Analysen