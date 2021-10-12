checkAd

Nevada Silver Corporation Engages CHF Capital Markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets Inc. ("CHF"), a highly respected Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative.

Effective immediately, the CHF services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications and digital marketing is for a term of 12 months, with a review at six months and may be subject to termination with a two-month notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive a monthly fee of $7,000 + applicable taxes in addition to reimbursement of any expenses incurred and has requested an incentive stock option to be made available with terms (length and vesting periods) similar to those of Directors and Insiders. Upon termination of this contract, the options will expire in 30 days.

"Engaging CHF Capital Markets is an important step in our journey to bring our advanced-stage exploration projects to the forefront of Canadian investor's minds, particularly as drilling advances at our 100%-owned flagship Corcoran Silver Project in Nevada. Our US-based exploration portfolio is diversified and unique amongst our TSX.V-listed peers, and CHF will be a strong and trusted ally in driving our communications, investor relations and public relations programs," said Gary Lewis, Group CEO & Director.

About CHF Capital Markets Inc.

CHF Capital Markets (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 135 years of collective IR & Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries including Mining, Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Biopharmaceutical, and Special Situations.

Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, digital media experts, content creators and graphic designers - making it a one-stop shop for all your communication and investor relations needs in the public sector.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) is a multi-commodity resource company with two advanced-stage exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC also owns the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$23 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily are wholly (100%) owned by NSC.

