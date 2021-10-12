Nevada Silver Corporation Engages CHF Capital Markets

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets Inc. …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets Inc. ("CHF"), a highly respected Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative. Effective immediately, the CHF services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications and digital marketing is for a term of 12 months, with a review at six months and may be subject to termination with a two-month notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive a monthly fee of $7,000 + applicable taxes in addition to reimbursement of any expenses incurred and has requested an incentive stock option to be made available with terms (length and vesting periods) similar to those of Directors and Insiders. Upon termination of this contract, the options will expire in 30 days.