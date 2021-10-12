Black Bird Biotech Announces Recent In-Field Use of MiteXstreamTM Have Reveled the Potential of MiteXstreamTM As a Biopesticide with Repellent Qualities

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that, during recent in-field use of MiteXstreamTM, it has become apparent that …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that, during recent in-field use of MiteXstreamTM, it has become apparent that MiteXstreamTM is effective in repelling certain pests, including grasshoppers and potato bugs, from plants. With EPA biopesticide certification already in hand, this recent result, which is still to be definitively confirmed by third-party testing, could provide MiteXstreamTM with a competitive advantage above and beyond its excellent cost-benefit qualities and "through the day of harvest" application ability. Potential Impact. Based on the formulation of MiteXstreamTM, if effective as a repellent, BBBT hopes to be able to cause headlines like "Millions of Acres in West To Be Sprayed with Toxic Insecticides for Grasshoppers" [Source: BeyondPesticides.Org, July 21, 2021] to become a thing of the past. Should third-party testing demonstrate MiteXstreamTM to be effective as a grasshopper repellent, for example, MiteXstreamTM could, in effect, render toxic insecticides engineered to kill grasshoppers obsolete.