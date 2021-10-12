checkAd

Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4

Expects organic sequential quarterly growth of over 25% for Q3 and Q4

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, highlighted today the company's growth strategy and issued a revenue forecast through Q4 of 2021.

"2021 has been an extraordinary year for Recruiter.com, which included our initial listing on Nasdaq and a capital raise of $13.8 Million," said Evan Sohn, Recruiter.com Chairman, and CEO. "Jobs and hiring are at the center of the national conversation, which presents incredible opportunities for Recruiter.com to position its products. We approached the year with creativity, resolve, and optimism, and our results speak for themselves. We rounded out our product offerings with technology acquisitions, successfully acquiring four businesses this year. In the first half of the year, we grew our revenues by 81%, dramatically increased our on-demand recruiting solutions, and transformed our business with subscription-based software."

"Recruiter.com now anticipates continued strong growth, with expected sequential quarterly revenue growth of over 25% for both Q3 and Q4. Due to successful organic sales growth and the introduction of several new subscription-based products with higher gross margins, we do not anticipate the need to either raise further capital or acquire other businesses in 2021 to continue this aggressive growth trajectory."

"We are very excited about our significantly increased business activity underway, as our clients invest in recruiting solutions, particularly in recruiting software subscriptions. Our teams are winning new business and our clients are expanding their talent mandate. We believe we have incredible momentum as we head into the year-end. We look forward to continuing our strong trajectory of organic revenue growth as macro conditions continue to improve and as more employers learn of our successful client outcomes."

"Through the end of 2021, we expect strong revenue growth as talent gaps continue for US employers, recruiting budgets grow, and significant new client projects expand. We invested this year in technology businesses while growing our sales and marketing teams. We will continue focusing on the organic growth of our technology-led recruiting solutions, which we believe will scale with the positive margin economics necessary to lead us to profitability. Recruiter.com is a go-to solution for solving dynamic and complex recruiting and hiring challenges. We look forward to growing into our incredible brand and unlocking its potential as a leader in a $120 Billion market."

