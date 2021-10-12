checkAd

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Recent Pipeline and Corporate Advancements

- Lead program, ADAIR, advancing toward completion of patient enrollment and treatment in ongoing SEAL study

- Selection of final formulation completed for second development program, ADMIR

- Company’s two lead programs targeting the large and growing ~$9 billion US ADHD market

- New data from a survey of nearly 500 prescription stimulant abusers support the clinical unmet need for abuse deterrent stimulants

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today provided an update on the progress of its development programs, ADAIR and ADMIR, which leverage the Company’s proprietary technology that is designed to resist manipulation for snorting and provide barriers to injection.

“Over the past few months, we have made considerable progress on multiple fronts. While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some inevitable challenges in patient recruitment for the SEAL study, we are pleased to have achieved approximately 75% of target subject completion. We have implemented additional recruiting initiatives which have bolstered our enrollment efforts. Our team continues to advance toward the completion of enrollment and treatment of all subjects, now targeted for the first quarter of 2022, with topline results expected shortly thereafter,” commented David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon.

“Additionally, we have made important advancements in our second development program, ADMIR, by finalizing the selection of a very promising abuse-deterrent formulation of methylphenidate (Ritalin). We have signed a manufacturing agreement with Catalent, a development and manufacturing partner and are moving towards filing an IND which will allow the commencement of human clinical trials. In addition, we’ve strengthened our corporate expertise and leadership with the formation of a scientific advisory board. We believe their knowledge and expertise will be a significant asset and validates our approach to the advancement our CNS-focused, novel abuse-deterrent platform. With this exciting progress, I believe we are well-positioned to successfully bring our first program, ADAIR, across the finish line and continue to progress additional opportunities in the development of much-needed treatments for CNS disorders,” added Mr. Baker.

