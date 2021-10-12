Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call on November 2, 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 29, 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.



Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com.