U.S. Is Dominating Psychedelic Drugs Market Due To Growing Acceptance For Treating Depression & Rise In Product Approvals

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - After being relegated to the margins of sincere scientific examination for about the last several decades, growing researchers and scientists are exploring the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs and compounds that could be a new treatment option for people with depression. The psychedelic drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the psychedelic drugs market. The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is expected to boost psychedelic market growth. According to Data Bridge Market Research, North America psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.  The report said: "Psychedelic drugs involve various types of chemical substances including LSD and chemical extracted from plants. Psychedelic drugs have the ability to change or enhance the sensory perceptions, thought processes, energy levels and have also been reported to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs can be categorized into empathogens and dissociative drugs (such as PCP) and serotonergic (classic hallucinogens) such as LSD. Active Companies active today in markets include: Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Data Bridge Market Research continued: "The awareness campaigns have encouraged people to select appropriate treatment for mental disorders, procedures and professionals which is increasing the demand of psychedelic drugs and the rising awareness towards mental health is acting as a driver for the psychedelic drugs market. Increasing research and development expenditure in the psychedelic drugs is creating new opportunities in the psychedelic drugs market, thus increasing R&D activities in psychedelic drugs is acting as an opportunity for the growth of the psychedelic drugs market. In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market due to growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and rise in product approvals. However, In Europe, Germany is dominating the market due to rising awareness towards mental health. Whereas, Saudi Arabia is dominating in Middle East and Africa due to ongoing clinical trials and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders in the country."

