DGAP-News JPMorgan Securites Plc: Stabilisation Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2021, 14:45  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-News: JPMorgan Securites Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan Securites Plc: Stabilisation Notice

12.10.2021 / 14:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12th October 21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea ("KEXIM")

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 11th October 21, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: The Export-Import Bank of Korea ("KEXIM")
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 850mm
Description: EUR 3-year FXD Senior Unsecured Notes

Listing: Singapore Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)
BNP Paribas (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))
HSBC (Stabilisation Manager(s))
ING (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Shinhan Investment (Stabilisation Manager(s))
KEXIM Bank (UK) Limited (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Offer price: 100.427%
 

 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

 

 

Disclaimer

