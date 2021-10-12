AST SpaceMobile Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan to Participate at Rakuten Optimism 2021

The Q&A session, “Connecting the Unconnected: Achieving 100% Coverage from Space,” will be moderated by Nobuyuki Uchida, Executive Officer, Division Manager, Technology, Strategy & Compliance Division, Rakuten Mobile.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ASTS ), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced its Chairman and CEO, Abel Avellan, will participate at Rakuten Optimism 2021 on October 13 at 9:25 AM JST, or October 12 at 8:25pm EDT. Rakuten Optimism is an annual world-class event where business leaders from around the world share their insights on the latest innovations in tech and digital transformation.

Anyone may join the live webcast by using the following free registration link: https://optimism.rakuten.co.jp/en/.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists is on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Twitter @AST_SpaceMobile, LinkedIn, and for an overview on the SpaceMobile mission, view this video.

For additional information or to be added to our investor relations email alerts list, please visit us at https://investors.ast-science.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005677/en/